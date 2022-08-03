New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The 2022 Midtown Music Festival in Atlanta was canceled at the 11th hour after Georgia state gun laws were changed to prohibit weapons on public property.

Headliners for this year’s event, which took place at Piedmont Park on September 17-18, included My Chemical Romance, Future, Jack White and Fall Out Boy.

“Hey Midtown fans – due to circumstances beyond our control, Music Midtown will not be happening this year,” read a statement on the festival’s website.

“We are looking forward to getting together again in September and hopefully we will all be back to enjoy the festivities together soon.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to festival organizers for comment on the cancellation.

The long-running event was first established in 1996 and has seen the likes of Bob Dylan, Tony Bennett, John Mayer, Def Leppard, Foo Fighters, Pearl Jam, Florence and the Machine, Phoenix, Billie Eilish, Travis Scott and Post Malone. .

The 2022 festival was planned to include more than 30 performers with interactive experiences including food trucks and a Ferris wheel in the downtown park.

But a Georgia state law passed in 2014 allowed residents to legally own firearms on public land, including Piedmont Park, and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, along with several media outlets, reported fear of potential lawsuits overturning it. Arms Prohibition Program. However, Gov. Aide Brian Kemp pointed to suggestions that the Music Midtown Festival could be canceled due to low ticket sales.

In 2014, former Georgia Governor Nathan Deal signed the Safe Carry Protection Act, dubbed the “Guns Everywhere Bill” by opponents, which allows property owners, primarily churches, schools and bars, to decide whether they want weapons in their establishments.

The Georgia Supreme Court in 2019 set new rules on what types of businesses can ban firearms on publicly owned land after a gun rights group sued an Atlanta Botanical Garden member for openly carrying a firearm.

An appeals court confirmed that the Botanical Garden was on public land, but had a long-term lease and could therefore be judged as a private entity.

Music Midtown has banned weapons of “any kind” from being brought into the festival, and some artist riders have set specific language including non-performance clauses if local laws allow attendees to bring firearms into the venue.

It’s unclear when or if LiveNation plans to move the program to a privately owned venue.