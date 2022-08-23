New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A local TV station in Atlanta has cut ties with a political analyst who quipped about former President Trump’s “boiling orange face.”

Bill Crain appeared on WSB-TV’s evening newscast Sunday to discuss the political landscape heading into the 2022 midterm elections and how Democrats believe it will benefit them if Trump dominates the news cycle, especially the criminal investigation into the former president’s impeachment. 2020 election results in Georgia.

“Labor Day is when undecided voters and unaligned voters really start to focus on the next election and put Donald Trump and his orange face in front of voters as they try to decide how to vote. .

Ray Carter, vice president and general manager of the ABC-affiliated station, issued a statement Monday morning announcing that Crane would no longer appear on the network.

Bill Maher’s Tips for a Successful GOP Primary Streak: It’s ‘Effective… in a Bad Way’

“During Channel 2’s Action News at 6:00 on Sunday evening, frequent guest Bill Crane as an outside third-party political analyst made comments about former President Donald Trump that are inconsistent with our commitment to fair and impartial reporting and analysis. As a result , we are terminating our relationship with Mr. Crane effective immediately,” Carter said.

Crane, who has been a paid contractor for WSB Radio since 2006 and WSB-TV since 2011, told Fox News Digital that he stands by his analysis but that his humor “goes over the head with some viewers and is definitely not funny for others.”

“While I respect station management’s ability to make this call, I also support the concept that Georgia is a fair state to work and that employers can terminate ‘at will.’ Employees don’t have to interpret that,” Crane said. “I’ve been offering on-air political analysis in this market for 22 years. Undoubtedly, I’ve offended people on both sides of the aisle as well as appointed two senators and a governor in both major political parties. But a lot of people have lost their sense of humor and I think Given a hundred hours of airtime and nearly 1,000 weekly columns, this part of my career and livelihood will be less than four words.”

Trump isn’t ruling out backing Brian Kemp in the Georgia state race

He added, “I stand behind the analysis of tactics and strategy. My wording certainly could have been a little more PC. Historically though, that’s not my style. I’m sorry if I’ve disappointed or embarrassed our new owners or potentially. The station. Management, and I apologized on-air, but I stand by my answer and assessment.”

Crane went on to say that he was “not allowed” to apologize on-air and was told that “the ‘bias’ in my comments will not restore my credibility”.

The investigation into Trump’s role in trying to overturn President Biden’s election victory in Georgia took a new turn last week as his former lawyer Rudy Giuliani was ordered to testify before a grand jury. It was said that Guliani himself is also a target in the criminal investigation.

Grand Jury Sen. Lindsey Graham, RS.C. It also sought testimony, which was postponed in a ruling by the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

Rudy Giuliani appeared in a Georgia court to testify in the Trump criminal investigation

Trump has been the subject of multiple investigations, including an investigation into his New York businesses and a federal investigation into his involvement on January 6.

The former president had aimed to unseat Georgia Governor Brian Kemp in the GOP primary meant to validate Biden’s election victory, but the incumbent defeated his Trump-backed challenger David Perdue.

Fox News Digital asked Trump in early August if he would consider endorsing Kemp in the general election against Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams.

“Well, we’re going to look at everything,” Trump told Fox News Digital.

Click here to get the Fox News app