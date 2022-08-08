New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An argument at a southwest Atlanta park on Sunday evening led to a deadly mass shooting in which six people were shot, including a critically injured 6-year-old.

Atlanta police said Rosa L. Officers responded to a report of a person shot at the Dunbar Recreation Center in Burney Park at 7 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found several people shot.

A game of baseball or softball was being played in the park when the shooting took place.

“There was some kind of baseball or softball game going on in the park. There was an argument and the next thing you know, gunfire was exchanged,” Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said Sunday.

The shooting victims include a man in his 30s who died and a 6-year-old boy in critical condition, Hampton Jr. said.

The child was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta – Egleston Hospital for treatment, police said.

“As we’ve said countless times, we’re just asking citizens to find a way to resolve conflict without weapons,” Hampton Jr. said.

“We’re just telling people, you know, go away. We’re just telling people to let bygones be bygones,” he added.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Information on a possible suspect has not been made available.