A man accused of vandalizing Atlanta’s rainbow crosswalk with a swastika was arrested this week after a standoff with police.

Atlanta police say the suspect is believed to have spray painted the swastika on two separate occasions on the rainbow crosswalk at 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue.

Investigating officers went to the suspect’s apartment around noon on Friday. The SWAT team was called after the man did not respond to officers.

Roads in the area were closed as officers attempted to evacuate the man.

At 5 p.m., the suspect told law enforcement he was leaving the apartment and was taken into custody without incident.

The identity of the suspect has not been released. It is still unclear what charges he faces.

The Atlanta Police LGBTQ Liaison Unit was alerted to a “swastika spray-painted symbol” at the intersection of 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue on Wednesday. Surveillance video shows a man entering a crosswalk and spraying a swastika before walking away.

The Atlanta Department of Transportation quickly arrived and cleared it. But by early Friday morning, Pratik was back at the crosswalk.

Similar signs were seen at the Federal Reserve building, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

The rainbow crosswalk was painted after the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, which targeted the LGBT community.