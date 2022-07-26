Atlanta Federal Prison ‘Lack of Respect for Human Life’; Arms, drugs trafficking, says Senate panel

For years, the federal penitentiary in Atlanta was a haven for corruption and abuse in that employees routinely helped traffic weapons and drugs in a facility that has long ranked as one of the most dangerous in the vast federal system, a Senate panel concluded during Congress. Hearing on Tuesday.

“These were spectacular failures of federal prison administration that likely contributed to the loss of life,” said Sen. Jon Ossoff, chairman of the Senate Investigations Subcommittee. “The conditions for the prisoners were degrading and inhumane, and should concern all of us who believe in our country’s constitutional traditions.”

Most of the most damaging information had been known for years to top Bureau of Prisons officials based on the agency’s internal audit findings, Ossoff said.

“Internal BOP records show that, over the years, some correctional services employees at USPA acted with impunity and lack of regard for human life,” the senator said.

A 2020 report cited by the committee found a constellation of security lapses “in a dangerous and chaotic environment of hopelessness and helplessness, leaving prisoners to their own devices to improve their quality of life”.

“In one instance, prison staff had to borrow a razor blade from an inmate to cut a ligature suspending an inmate in his cell,” Ossoff said, citing BOP documents.

The findings, the result of a 10-month investigation, reveal another level of inaction at an agency plagued by chronic security breaches, staff shortages, misconduct and the ravages of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

“Interviews and records show a facility where inmates, including presumably innocent pretrial detainees, were denied proper nutrition, access to clean drinking water, and hygiene products; lacked access to medical care; months of lockdown with limited or no access to the outdoors. endured. basic services; and there were rats and roaches in their food and cells,” Ossoff said.

“A federal judge called the USPA an embarrassment to the judicial system and noted that incarceration in the USPA is like adding another layer of punishment because of the horrific conditions.”

Two former prison officials offered darker accounts, describing a crumbling body structure ravaged by rats and rats. Regular sewage back-ups result in standing pools of waste a foot deep at human feet.

Erica Ramirez, who served as chief psychologist at the penitentiary between 2018 and 2020, said the facility operates as a “penitentiary in name only.”

Ramirez said repeated reports of her inactivity prompted the sudden transfer to a facility in Texas as “retaliation.”

The psychologist said the disorderly flow of drugs that had continued over the years contributed to the suicidal rash.

Terry Whitehead, a former prison administrator in Atlanta, described “so many rats” in the inmate’s dining hall and other areas that staff often left doors open for cats to catch rats.

Half of the facility’s 300 surveillance cameras were inoperable, while the other half showed three-hour time stamp delays, she said.

“I was shocked; I was horrified by the conditions in Atlanta,” Whitehead said, adding that she, too, was transferred after pointing out the nightmare conditions.

Ramirez and Whitehead refer to the absence of leadership and chronic dysfunction as the “Atlanta way.” And those who paid attention to it, risked their careers.

“It’s an embarrassment to the US government,” Ossoff said.