Atlanta DA blocks Georgia state senator from subpoenaing grand jury in election fraud case

The Atlanta-area district attorney leading a wide-ranging investigation into election interference involving former President Donald Trump was barred from pursuing a Republican state senator on Monday after a local judge found a conflict of interest in the prosecutor’s public support for the senator’s opponent in the upcoming race. For Lieutenant Governor.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney concluded that District Attorney Fannie Willis’ support for Democrat Charlie Bailey disqualified her from subpoenaing Georgia state Sen. Bert Jones before a special grand jury as a potential target in a criminal investigation.

Willis co-hosted a June fundraiser for Bailey and donated to her primary campaign.

“She (Willis) has given Senator Jones’s opponent the obfuscation of her office. And since then, she has publicly (in her petition) labeled Senator Jones as a ‘target’ of the grand jury investigation,” McBurney said in his ruling. “This scenario creates a simple — and real and untenable — conflict.

“Any decision the district attorney makes about Senator Jones in connection with the grand jury investigation is necessarily infected by it,” the judge concluded.

Willis sought to question Jones as part of a group of fake Georgia voters who allegedly tried to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

The judge’s decision applies only to Jones, not to any other witnesses in the fast-moving Fulton County investigation. Numerous Trump associates have been represented in the case, including personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and Sen. Lindsay Graham, R.S.C. The district attorney is also weighing whether to subpoena Trump before a grand jury.

While Willis’ office cannot question or pursue a criminal case against Jones, the judge did not exempt Jones from potential legal jeopardy. “Whether any charges should be brought and what they should be,” McBurney said, will be left up to individual prosecutors to choose from the State Council of Prosecuting Attorneys.

Still, Jones called the judge’s decision “a big win for our campaign—but more importantly, for due process and the rule of law in Georgia.”