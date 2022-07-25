type here...
Politics Atlanta DA blocks Georgia state senator from subpoenaing grand...
Politics

Atlanta DA blocks Georgia state senator from subpoenaing grand jury in election fraud case

By printveela editor

-

21
0
- Advertisment -

The Atlanta-area district attorney leading a wide-ranging investigation into election interference involving former President Donald Trump was barred from pursuing a Republican state senator on Monday after a local judge found a conflict of interest in the prosecutor’s public support for the senator’s opponent in the upcoming race. For Lieutenant Governor.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney concluded that District Attorney Fannie Willis’ support for Democrat Charlie Bailey disqualified her from subpoenaing Georgia state Sen. Bert Jones before a special grand jury as a potential target in a criminal investigation.

Willis co-hosted a June fundraiser for Bailey and donated to her primary campaign.

“She (Willis) has given Senator Jones’s opponent the obfuscation of her office. And since then, she has publicly (in her petition) labeled Senator Jones as a ‘target’ of the grand jury investigation,” McBurney said in his ruling. “This scenario creates a simple — and real and untenable — conflict.

“Any decision the district attorney makes about Senator Jones in connection with the grand jury investigation is necessarily infected by it,” the judge concluded.

Willis sought to question Jones as part of a group of fake Georgia voters who allegedly tried to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

More on the Georgia investigation:Judge orders Rudy Giuliani to testify before Georgia grand jury investigating Donald Trump

Why do Georgia lawyers want to talk to Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham and other Trump allies?

The judge’s decision applies only to Jones, not to any other witnesses in the fast-moving Fulton County investigation. Numerous Trump associates have been represented in the case, including personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and Sen. Lindsay Graham, R.S.C. The district attorney is also weighing whether to subpoena Trump before a grand jury.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger resisted pressure from Donald Trump, telling the president that his claims of election fraud are false.

While Willis’ office cannot question or pursue a criminal case against Jones, the judge did not exempt Jones from potential legal jeopardy. “Whether any charges should be brought and what they should be,” McBurney said, will be left up to individual prosecutors to choose from the State Council of Prosecuting Attorneys.

Still, Jones called the judge’s decision “a big win for our campaign—but more importantly, for due process and the rule of law in Georgia.”

Previous articleDavid Trimble, Ulster War Peace Prize winner, dies at 77
Next articleThe Rams signed USFL star quarterback Luis Perez

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Karin Jean-Pierre slammed for claiming ‘economic indicators’ do not show ‘recession or pre-recession’.

off Video Most investors 'accept' US is in recession: Vivek Ramaswamy Vivek...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Stephen Harper says Pierre Poiliev has the best chance of winning the next federal election

Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, shown at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee's political conference in Washington, D.C....
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Why former Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops says returning to the XFL was an ‘easy decision’

ARLINGTON, Texas - It's the reaction you'd expect Bob Stoops to get in Texas. Made fun of....
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

4 children and 2 adults die in Arkansas house fire

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines of July 25 Here are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Canada’s top female hockey players say more needs to be done to end toxic behavior

On Monday, Hockey Canada released an action plan to tackle sport abuse with a centralized tracking and reporting...
Read more
POLITICSprintveela editor - 0

Lucky and Blair tell House of Commons committee they didn’t interfere with investigation into NS shooting

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Luckey told a House of Commons committee on Monday that the controversy over her alleged...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News