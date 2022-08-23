Atlanta cops to face no charges over Rayshard Brooks shooting

Enlarge this image toggle signature Atlanta Police Department via AP

MORROW, Ga. — A designated prosecutor announced Tuesday that he will not press charges against two white Atlanta police officers who clashed with Rayshard Brooks during a 2020 clash that ended in the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old black man.

Pete Skandalakis, executive director of the Georgia Board of Attorneys, said he believes police officer Garrett Rolfe, who shot Brooks in June 2020, acted appropriately. He also said that the second officer involved in the confrontation, Devin Brosnan, would not be charged.

“Given the rapidly changing circumstances, was it objectively reasonable that he used lethal force? And we came to the conclusion that it was so,” Skandalakis said.

Skandalakis was appointed last year to handle the case after a judge allowed Fulton County District Attorney Fanny Willis to recuse herself. Willis expressed concern over the actions of her predecessor, who, less than a week after the shooting, charged Rolfe with murder.

On June 12, 2020, police responded to complaints from a man sleeping in a car on the driveway of a Wendy’s restaurant. Police body camera video shows the two officers chatted quietly with Brooks for almost 40 minutes.

Then, when officers told Brooks that he had drunk too much to drive and attempted to arrest him, Brooks fought back in a dash-cam video fight. Brooks grabbed a stun gun from one of the officers and escaped, firing it at Rolfe as he ran. Rolf fired his pistol and the autopsy revealed that Brooks had been shot twice in the back.

Lawyers for the two officers said their actions were justified and both were released on bail.

The shooting comes amid rising tensions and protests across the country over the death of George Floyd under the knee of a police officer in Minneapolis less than three weeks ago.

The sometimes violent protests over Floyd’s death in Atlanta have largely subsided, but Brooks’ murder has sparked a new round of demonstrations against police brutality. Police Chief Erica Shields resigned less than 24 hours after Brooks’ death. Protesters set fire to a Wendy’s restaurant, which was later demolished.

Skandalakis said he thought context influenced how events played out and acknowledged that clashes between police and the African-American community were sometimes “very volatile”, but he said he did not believe race played a role in this case. .

“This is not one of those cases,” he said. “This is a case in which the officers were willing to give Mr. Brooks every reason to doubt, and, as you know, unfortunately, because of his actions, this happened.”

Skandalakis and former Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter, who was co-counsel on the case, spent about an hour during the press conference recounting the details of the meeting between Brooks and the two officers. Porter showed still images taken from the video to get a sense of what happened when things got violent.

Skandalakis called it “a peaceful clash that suddenly escalated into a violent clash”, stating that once Brooks took the stun gun from Brosnan, he took an offensive stance.

Porter said that Brooks had already overpowered two officers and forcefully knocked them to the ground, and Rolfe was acting in accordance with Georgia law and Atlanta Police Department policy, given the facts of the situation.

Rolfe was fired a day after the shooting, but his firing was overturned in May 2021 by the Atlanta Public Service Board. The board determined that the city was not following its own disciplinary procedures.

Five days after Brooks’ murder, then-Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard held a dramatic press conference announce that a warrant has been issued against Rolfe and Brosnan. Rolfe’s charges included murder, aggravated assault, and breach of oath. Brosnan was charged with aggravated assault and breach of oath.

Skandalakis said on Tuesday he would file paperwork to cancel those warrants.

Two months after he announced the allegations, Howard lost the Democratic primary in his re-election bid. Just weeks after taking office in January 2021, his successor Fannie Willis asked Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr to refer the case.

Willis, who has since gained national attention with her ongoing investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others tried to illegally influence the outcome of Georgia’s 2020 election, expressed concern about Howard’s actions.

Noah Pines, Rolfe’s attorney, also filed a motion to remove the Fulton County District Attorney from the case.

Carr initially refused to take the case, but in July 2021 appointed Skandalakis to take over after Fulton County Chief Justice Christopher Brasher found a conflict of interest and granted Willis’ request to step down from her position.