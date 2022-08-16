New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A group of Atlanta residents chased down a man suspected of stealing a catalytic converter and detained him while they waited for the police to arrive.

On Wednesday, Aug. 10, around 11:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a suspect stealing a catalytic converter in the 100 block of Hilliard St., police said.

Upon arrival, officers found the suspect had been detained by citizens who reported witnessing the crime. A man said he heard a power tool being used under a parked car.

Catalytic converter theft is on the rise across the country in 2022

Citizens told police the suspect — later identified as 42-year-old Patrick Jorrell York — fled the area with the vehicle’s catalytic converter and tools. Neighbors chased the man down to Grant and Decatur Sts., and caught him while he waited for police.

Responding officers arrested York and located the owner of the stolen car parts. Police also seized battery-operated tools and additional saw blades.

Click here to get the Fox News app

York is charged with theft, possession of tools to commit a crime and possession of marijuana. Police said York had been arrested at least 16 times prior to this incident.