Police officers in Sandy Springs, Georgia, have arrested four suspected gang members in connection with attacks on dozens of celebrity homes.

The arrests followed a year-long investigation into gang members targeting the homes of celebrities, entertainers and athletes, among other high-profile people.

Sandy Springs Police Department Sgt. Matt McGuinness said gang members were using social media to “find and locate different victims”.

“Based on the intelligence we had, we thought they’d be in the area again and we got lucky,” McGinnis said. Atlanta’s Fox 5.

McGinnis said police arrested gang members after a stakeout near the home of the mother of rapper Future’s son.

Other high-profile victims include players on the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United soccer teams, as well as “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton, according to police.

Police said the alleged gang members arrested Sunday are suspects in at least 15 other home invasions in Sandy Springs and other parts of the metro area, Fox 5 reported.

More arrests are likely as the police hunt down the mastermind, the police said. Fox News has reached out to the Sandy Springs Police Department for further updates.

Sandy Springs is about 15 miles north of downtown Atlanta.