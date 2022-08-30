New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Georgia authorities have announced sweeping charges against more than two dozen people accused of targeting the Atlanta-area properties of big-name celebrities, musicians and athletes, as well as others who “show off their wealth on social media.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fanny Willis announced Monday the 220-count indictment that was filed Aug. 22 and charges 26 people. The suspects were part of what Willis described as a violent street gang that broke into the homes of Atlanta Falcons wide-receiver Calvin Ridley, Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan, famed singer Mariah Carey and Bravo TV reality star Marlowe Hampton. The indictment said.

Willis said the suspects also burglarized the homes of some social media influencers who lived in the area. In one instance, the gang members “forced” the 16-year-old victim down the stairs as she proceeded.

“Sometimes, like in the Mariah Carey case, the victim is not at home,” Willis told reporters at a press conference Monday. “Unfortunately, sometimes they stay at home and they don’t mind using violence.”

Many of the 220 indicted co-defendants — alleged “drug rich” gang members — are accused of violating state racketeering and gang laws, along with charges of kidnapping, arson, carjacking, armed robbery and home invasion.

“What they do is target people who show off their wealth on social media,” Willis said. “So, I have a message for people: It’s fun to put your stuff on social media and show it off, unfortunately these gangs are getting smarter, more sophisticated in the way they target you.”

She addressed the alleged gang members, telling them: “If you think Fulton is a good county to bring your crime, to bring your violence, you’re wrong and you’re going to suffer the consequences and today is just the beginning of some of those consequences.”

An Atlanta-area official said she doesn’t plan to take criminals lightly.

“I’m not going to negotiate with gang members. I’m not going to allow pleas,” Willis said. “We’re going to find you, we’re going to convict you, and we’re going to send you to prison for the rest of your days, and I’m not going to apologize for that.”