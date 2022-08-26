Atlanta-area DA wants former Trump chief of staff Meadows to testify in election meddling probe

The Atlanta-area district attorney leading a far-reaching investigation into election interference in the 2020 election is subpoenaing former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, to testify before a special grand jury in Georgia.

In court documents filed Thursday, Fulton County District Attorney Fannie Willis described Meadows as a “material witness” to possible election fraud, indicating she helped Trump arrange a Jan. 2, 2021 call in which the then-president pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad had done Raffensperger will “find” enough votes to swing the statewide election in his favor..

“The witness has unique knowledge regarding communications related to the witness, former President Donald Trump, the Trump campaign and other known and unknown individuals in a multi-state coordinated effort to influence the outcome of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere,” Fulton said. County prosecutors said in court documents.

A Georgia grand jury has been selected in a criminal investigation into whether Trump tried to sway the election.

The investigation into the Georgia election is heating up. Giuliani faces dates with Eastman grand jury

Meadows is one of several high-profile Trump loyalists — including personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, Sen. Lindsey Graham, RS.C., legal counsel John Eastman, attorney Jenna Ellis – who have been subpoenaed to testify to a grand jury in a Georgia criminal investigation. .

Graham is continuing his challenge to the subpoena, while Guiliani, who has been notified he is a “target” of the investigation, appeared before the panel for six hours last week after unsuccessfully trying to postpone his testimony.

Guiliani and Fulton County prosecutors have declined to comment on Guiliani’s testimony and whether he exercised his right against self-incrimination.

In a request for Meadows’ testimony, Fulton County attorneys referred to a series of emails sent to Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen between Dec. 30, 2020, and Jan. 1, 2021, requesting federal authorities to open an investigation into the “various allegations of voter fraud in Georgia and elsewhere” while unsubstantiated allegations. doing.

Giuliani appeared before a Georgia grand jury for 6 hours; Trump attorneys are targets in probe: Recap

On January 2, prosecutors alleged, Meadows was involved in “setting up a call” between Trump and Raffensperger in which the then-president said: “I just want to find 11,780 votes” to overturn the election.

The Fulton County election investigation is separate from a multi-pronged Justice Department investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents and attempts to block President Joe Biden’s certification of election by using a false slate of presidential voters.