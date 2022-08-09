At what point does the Patriots offense improve? At the moment, it’s only getting worse. | opinion

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. – If you compare the Patriots’ offense to a children’s book, “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” sums up Monday’s practice well enough.

Mack Jones probably didn’t wake up with gum in his hair, ride a skateboard or throw his favorite sweater down the sink like commentator Alexander, but the tenth day of training camp at Gillette Stadium looked like an abject disaster. The quarterback’s offensive unit.

They couldn’t execute the block. They couldn’t cross the block. Misinteracted with offensive targets. An interception occurred during a foul throw. More often than not, Jones had little time to throw the ball because of the relentless Patriots pass rush. It didn’t take a football expert to see that Jones and his offensive linemates were frustrated throughout Monday’s practice.

‘There are ups and downs. It’s training camp’

“It’s just part of it,” Patriots center David Andrews said of the disappointment. “There are ups and downs. It was a training camp. You know, go in, learn from it, do what we have to do well and come back here tomorrow. You cannot derail today or any day. And so it goes. Wins, losses – you can’t go up and down you have to be consistent”

The problem for the Patriots right now is that the offense doesn’t seem to be taking many steps forward. They haven’t “won” decisively in practice since Day 1 of training camp. We have seen many struggles in the red zone. We’ve seen the offense routinely fall apart as a new offensive coaching staff tries to install a new attack.

This is clearly a problem right now. Installing this offense, in the wake of Josh McDaniels departure, Jones’ group often looked disorganized. When you have new coaches and play calls there is the expected level of ‘chaos’, but it was disappointing to have one of their worst practices on day 10 of training camp.

Why Monday’s practice was a disaster

The problems started from Monday. The offense’s first snap was a false start by Trent Brown. The next step is a stuffed Damian Harris run at the line of scrimmage. The third snap fell incomplete when Jones and his receiver, Nelson Agholor, appeared not to be on the same page. The fourth snap is in a sack.

The defense brought a relentless pass rush that confused the Patriots offensive linemen. With Isaiah Wynn out, backup Justin Herron is at right tackle. Jones looked overwhelmed at times as the offensive line gave up four sacks in his first 16 pass plays. We saw multiple run stuffs and other pass plays that forced Jones to run out of the pocket or throw the ball away.

Since wearing the Patriots pads last week, the offensive line has been clear through the Patriots front seven.

“It’s a little bit of everything,” Andrews said when asked about the struggles in the pads. “It’s playing football in pads. That’s what football is all about… all the elements of the game – running, draws, screens, pass plays – that’s football. That’s all part of it. We need to get better and move on. “

The problem here doesn’t seem to be the quarterback. Jones didn’t throw too many inaccurate passes. However, there is an obvious problem with the receivers not being opened. But when the quarterback has just two seconds to throw the ball, it seems the receivers aren’t the problem.

That being said, Jones has thrown five interceptions through 10 days of camp. Last year, he threw four picks in a total of 19 days of camp. The Patriots and new coaches — Matt Patricia and Joe Judge — clearly need to address the issue and will be glad to see improvements in Thursday’s preseason opener.

Patriots defense deserves some credit

As we entered training camp, the Patriots’ weakness was thought to be their defense. At this point, we underestimated this group, missing JC Jackson, Kyle Van Noy and Donta Hightower.

On Monday, Matthew Judan, Raekwon McMillan, Anfernee Jennings and Carl Davis all moved to quarterback. Josh Uche destroyed the pocket on multiple snaps. The secondary, sans Jackson, is clearly competitive. Mills is doing very well in camp. Also on Monday, Zach Jones intercepted Brian Hoyer, Bailey Zappe and Joshua Bledsoe.

With each play — like multiple Malcolm Butler pass breakups — the defensive players on the sideline grew louder and louder. They let Jones and his team listen during this evening’s practice session. Their goal this summer is clear – dominance.

“I think the offense has had their days and had some success, but we don’t want them. That’s our job,” Juden said. “We want to reduce our DBs. We want our front run to get a push and we want to win away.

Although we often see the Patriots defense getting their fair share of wins Training camp, this summer’s absolute dominance is new to the Gillette Stadium practice fields. When two starting units get anywhere near the red zone, you almost expect the offense to fail. This is common in summer.

Juden said the Patriots’ goal this season is to start fast every Sunday. That’s why they increased the pressure in the camp.

“We experienced it here,” Juden said. “Some Sundays, we come out hot and we try to jump start every period and practice. We try to jump on whoever we go up against. We need to start fast. “

If they can keep that up, it’s great news for New England. The problem right now is that through 10 days of training camp, the offense seems to be moving backwards. Monday was an eye-opener for all the wrong reasons.