No love lost at the US Open.

Amid Ukraine’s war with Russia, Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk refused to shake hands with Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka after their match on Thursday. Belarus helped Russia attack in February.

Instead, Kostyuk opted for a simple tap of rackets at midcourt after her loss.

“It’s my choice — I don’t think I know a single person who has publicly condemned the war and their government’s actions, so I don’t think I can support it.” After the match she said.. She lost in straight sets.

“I don’t think it’s the right thing to do in my current situation,” she added. “We had a great match, don’t get me wrong. She’s a great competitor, I respect her as an athlete, but it has nothing to do with her being a human being.”

Before the start of the tournament, Azarenka was originally scheduled to play in a charity match for humanitarian aid in Ukraine. However, after Kostyuk spoke up and declined the invitation because Azarenka was playing, the Belarus native was fired.

Victoria Azarenka, native of Belarus, kicked out of Ukraine charity match at US Open

“When we learned that there would be representatives of Russia or Belarus at this event, I immediately said that I would not participate in it,” Kostyuk said at the time.

Kostyuk criticized Azarenka for not even supporting her personally Like the people of Ukraine.

“I don’t understand why they called Victoria Azarenka,” she added. “There was no overt help from her in our direction. She didn’t communicate with me, but I know she communicated with Sergei Stakhovsky, with Gael Monfils in Madrid. No communication with me personally, though I can’t say I was. Invisible. Maybe I’m invisible because I don’t have the rank to speak. , but I’m not talking about that, I’m talking about the war because I was active enough from the beginning.”

Azarenka said she had not spoken to Kostyuk, but that the two should speak to each other.

“I am ready at any time to listen, to understand, to empathize. I believe that empathy is very important at a time like this, which was again my clear message at the beginning,” Azarenka said.

Azarenka will play in the third round on Saturday.