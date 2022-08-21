TAMPA, Fla. – The blue and red flames of the new logo USA Gymnastics This week’s unveilings are designed to symbolize rebirth. They may be a double metaphor for the self-destruction the organization has suffered over a decade.

The Larry Nassar sexual harassment scandal shook the sport’s national governing body to its core. Hundreds of victims of abuse at the hands of the former national team doctor have come forward to tell their stories, some of them highlighting the toxic culture that allowed Nasser to hide in plain sight for decades.

A $380 million settlement between Nassar’s life in prison, a massive leadership overhaul at the company — more than half of current staff members have been with the company for three years or less — and a $380 million settlement last December. Victims, USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee. The agreement includes a series of provisions designed to promote transparency, accountability and safety in the program, which is the gold standard of the US Olympic movement.

The solution guaranteed the company’s survival. And that process — painful and public and humiliating — might be the easy part.

Now comes the hard work: making sure the changes — some of which were implemented years ago, others still in the works — actually stick. And President-elect Li Li Li Lung in 2019 knows it.

“We’re really committed to adopting a culture that prevents these failures from happening again,” Leung said on Wednesday. 2022 US Championships. “So it doesn’t really matter how we feel now. It is our actions that matter. “

One of the most visible will be performed at the Amalie Arena for the first time this weekend. USA Gymnastics overhauled its women’s elite program over the winter, splitting the job of national team coordinator into three separate but equal gigs. Dan Baker is now at the helm of development, with Olympic medalist and 2005 world champion Chelsea Memmel as technical lead and 2008 Olympic silver medalist Alicia Sacramon Quinn as strategic lead.

The new model is designed to ensure that no one person has too much power and influence in the program. Although Memmel is only a year removed from an improbable comeback in his early 30s – the appointment of two former athletes who have excelled in world-class competition – the arrangement is still at a very emotional stage. 2020 Olympic silver medalist Jordan Chiles.

“It’s great to have people out there doing what we did in this elite world,” said Chiles, who was in the women’s field this weekend. “It’s great that they connect with us in that way. So it’s exciting to see how they’re going to work with us.

The 21-year-old Chiles joined the senior national team in 2017 as the scope of the Nasser scandal deepened and USA Gymnastics began trying to move forward, a path fraught with mistakes as it went through multiple presidents and national team coordinators. .

Despite the general feeling that there has been incremental progress at the sport’s highest levels over the past five years, Chiles believes more needs to be done.

“Having the ability to make our voices heard takes a little bit of a shift, I have to say, because sometimes it’s difficult,” Chiles said.

One of Quinn’s primary goals is listening. She hopes to meet every player as a sounding board and guide during national team camps.

“(I want) to be able to see how they’re doing physically and mentally and where I think they’re doing great, where I think they need some work,” she said. “And that way everyone knows where they stand.”

Where the women’s program is right now is a bit at a crossroads. Relaxing NCAA rules on name, image and likeness compensation allowed Olympians like Chiles and floor exercise gold medalist Jade Carey to compete collegiately and at a high level at the same time.

They also get a first-hand glimpse of the latest iteration of the “change” the organization has seen in abundance over the past five-plus years. Chile is curious about what this latest change will look like to see if the metamorphosis goes deeper than a new logo and mission statement.

Like almost everyone involved with the sport, she is skeptical and cautiously optimistic.

“I mean, obviously, I’m going to see how everything is going to play out this weekend, something new and different,” Chiles said. “So we’ll see how everything turns out.”