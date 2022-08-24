type here...
At the Battle of Manhattan, Rep. Nadler, fellow Democratic Rep. Maloney is ahead.

Representative Jerry Nadler speaks at a candidate forum for New York’s 12th Congressional District on August 10.

Frank Franklin II/AP


At the Battle of Manhattan, Rep. Jerry Nadler defeated Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney in a closely watched primary, according to The Associated Press’ race call.

The two incumbents, who chaired both powerful committees for the House Democratic Caucus, were placed in the same district after redistricting. (Nadler has represented the Upper West Side for years, with Maloney representing the Upper East Side.)

Both Nadler and Maloney were first elected in 1992 and have polled broadly the same way over the years. The major exception.

Maloney outspent her opponents, but Nadler received some key endorsements, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D.N.Y.

Another candidate, former Obama aide Suraj Patel, finished third.

Nadler is expected to take the House seat, as the district leans heavily Democratic. His opponent in November is Republican Michael Zumbalskas.

