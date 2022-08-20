At the age of 10, Ishaan could neither speak nor write. At 17, he is an award-winning poet.

Ishaan Holloway’s parents were waiting outside the therapy room for non-verbal autistic children and their parents. Ian Holloway and Musumi Datta watched their parents leave with tears in their eyes.

When it was their son’s turn for individual therapy, they cried too, but with joy.

Ishaan spoke for the first time in his life. He was 10.

“I still cry thinking about it,” Yang said now, seven years later.

The speech therapist taught his son a lesson about the Aztecs who lived in a mountain valley. When she asked Ishaan if he would live there, he replied by pointing to the letters on the special board, one by one, using the chalkboard, “Only if they have elevators.”

Not only could he write a sentence, his father recalls, “he could joke… he said things we didn’t know he knew.”

From that moment on, there was no looking back.

Ishaan is now 17 years old and on his way to getting his high school diploma.

He has published poetry in Canada and abroad, and his writing has earned him Autism Parenting Magazine’s Young Employee of the Year award in the UK.

As an advocate for the rights of children with disabilities, he exchanged letters with the Prime Minister’s Office and the Premier of Alberta.

The path to success was not easy for the Holloway family.

Family moves to Calgary for special education

When Ishaan was six, the family moved from Ontario to Calgary to enroll the boy in a private school where they paid over $15,000 a year. The school specializes in children with autism.

After realizing Ishaan’s abilities and that he could communicate well using the writing board, Ishaan’s parents came to the school several times to show the great progress he was making at home.

Ishaan Holloway was eight months old in this photo. Ian Holloway described his son as a cheerful child. (Presented by Musume Datta)

But they were informed that the school did not have the resources to meet Ishaan’s needs and that he was “too difficult to teach” and that he was “unteachable”.

Ishaan’s parents had to grit their teeth. His mother began home schooling full-time. She left work.

“Not every parent has the luxury of quitting their job to support their child,” Datta said.

“Ishaan was only made to count from one to ten… he was capable of so much more and it frustrated him,” she said.

I take great pride in my mental math skills and sometimes he solved complex problems faster than me. – Gurjot Sekhon, tutor

Gurjot Sekhon, one of Ishaan’s mentors, called him the best math student he ever taught.

“I am very proud of my mental math ability and sometimes he solved complex problems faster than me,” Sehon said.

Sekhon met the family at his university, where he studied neuroscience and the methods used in schools to work with autistic children.

In the five years that Sekhon spent with Ishaan, they were able to move from kindergarten level math to 10th grade. Sehon said that the strategy was to challenge his skills.

“You can’t keep telling him to add and subtract. If he doesn’t get challenged in a subject, he gets bored,” said Sehon.

Lack of funding and resources

Psychologist Barbara Patterson said schools often fail to meet the demands of parents due to lack of funding and resources.

Teachers rely on therapists who come for direct support.

“They cut all those consultations…teachers don’t have the time or opportunity to understand the needs of every child,” Patterson said.

The emotions of autistic children who are unable to express anger and frustration often develop into behavioral outbursts.

Since March 2015, Datta spent hours every day with mentors. During this time, Ishaan’s communication progressed from stating “yes” or “no” on the board to an alphabet board and a QWERTY board. Last year he started using the standard keyboard.

Using his keyboard, Ishaan told his parents that he was called “stupid” and “good for nothing” at school.

“If the school supported this family, it [hardship] Today, this would not have happened,” Sehon said.

HOPE

Ishaan Holloway, August 2022

There was a window of hope

Never say no

‘Cause life is full of surprises

There are ups and downs

Ups and downs,

Always challenges us!

But life is too precious to waste

So get over the hardships

And see the magic unfold.

The Alberta Health Service is responsible for providing therapists, counselors, speech and occupational therapists to schools.

In the spring of 2020 A. change in Alberta’s education funding scheme cut $30 million in funding for a regional joint service that supported Alberta health services to provide things like occupational therapy, speech therapy, and physical therapy in schools.

While flexibility was welcomed by school boards, this ultimately meant a reduction in general medical staff at some schools.

Patterson said the solution lies in how the government prioritizes school funding and staffing.

“Now it’s not for special needs,” she said.

Because every child is so unique, Patterson says parents are often expected to resort to home schooling.

“But this is unfair because they are not teachers. They should have their own life.”

They often lose their identity and burn out after doing a few jobs, she added.

Ishaan Holloway is now 17 years old. His letter earned him the Young Employee of the Year award from Autism Parenting Magazine in the UK. (Presented by Musume Datta)

As for Ishaan, he wants to continue to advocate for students with autism.

When asked in an interview what he would do to change the world using his keyboard, he replied, “I will make the world treat people like me with dignity” and that one should “never judge a book by its cover”.