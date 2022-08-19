At least two people have died in a plane collision in California, officials say.

Enlarge this image switch title AP

Two planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday, and at least two of the three passengers were killed, officials said.

The collision took place at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the city of Watsonville. The city airport does not have a control tower to control the landing and takeoff of aircraft.

There were two people aboard the twin-engine Cessna 340 and only the pilot aboard the single-engine Cessna 152 at the time of the crash, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Officials say there were several deaths, but it’s not yet clear if anyone survived.

The pilots were on final approaches to the airport when the collision occurred, the FAA said in a statement. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board, who did not immediately have further details, are investigating the crash.

Nobody on the ground was hurt. According to the website, the airport has four runways and handles over 300 aircraft. It performs over 55,000 operations per year and is often used for recreational aircraft and agricultural businesses.

Watsonville, near Monterey Bay, is about 100 miles (160 km) south of San Francisco.



Photos and videos from the scene posted on social media show the wreckage of one small aircraft in a grassy field near the airport. One image showed a plume of smoke visible from the street near the airport.

A photo from the city of Watsonville shows damage to a small building at the airport, with firefighters on the scene.

The planes were about 200 feet (61 meters) in the air when they crashed, a witness told the Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Frankie Herrera was driving past the airport when he saw the twin-engine aircraft bank heavily to the right and hit the wing of the smaller aircraft, which “just spiraled down and crashed” near the edge of the airfield and not far from the houses. told the newspaper.

The twin-engine aircraft continued to fly but “had problems,” Herrera said, and then saw flames on the other side of the airport.

The Watsonville Municipal Airport manager was unavailable for a phone interview hours after the crash. According to the City of Watsonville website, the airport accounts for about 40% of all general aviation activity in the Monterey Bay area.

The Watsonville Police Department redirected calls to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, where the dispatcher had no information.

Two other pilots were also injured in the crashes in California on Thursday.

A 65-year-old San Diego man suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries when his single-engine plane crashed on the street near a busy freeway overpass in El Cajon, authorities said.

The plane was reported to have collided with an SUV, but no one on the ground was injured in a city nearly 20 miles (32 km) northeast of downtown San Diego.

Later, the pilot of an ultralight aircraft was badly injured when he crashed upside down into the Camarillo Airport building in Ventura County, about 60 miles (97 km) from downtown Los Angeles.