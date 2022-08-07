New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

At least nine people were injured in a mass shooting in Cincinnati, Ohio early Sunday morning, police said.

The shooting happened outside a bar in the Over-the-Rhine area around 1.45am

Lt. Col. Mike John confirmed there was an active shooter in the area and multiple shots were fired, Fox 19 reported. At least nine people were injured in the firing, but none of them are in critical condition.

An officer fired one shot at the suspect as he fled the scene, though it was unclear if the gunman was injured.

No suspects were in custody as of 5 a.m. Sunday. Police said they believe there was only one shooter but could not confirm that.

“Saw people running and it was just a fight,” a witness told Fox 19. Chaos. I actually saw the police running down the street trying to find the person they were looking for.”

Police closed the main road at the intersection of Liberty Street and several other roads near the scene were blocked.

Another shooting occurred in the central business district, where at least two people were injured. John said he did not know if the two incidents were related.