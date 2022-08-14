At least 41 people died in an Egyptian church fire during Sunday prayers

At least 41 people were killed and at least 12 injured Sunday after a fire broke out in a church in the Egyptian city of Giza as worshipers gathered for Sunday prayers. according to the Ministry of Health of the country.

Ministry of the Interior of Egypt said in a statement that the fire at Abu Sefein Church in Giza, one of the largest in the city, was caused by a faulty air conditioner on the second floor of a building that also housed classrooms. Father Mikael Girgis, deputy head of the Archdiocese of Northern Giza, told Church TV that he saw children among the dead.

Most of the deaths and injuries occurred as a result of smoke inhalation and stampede as people tried to escape the burning building. said the Ministry of Health said. Egypt’s interior ministry said on Sunday the fire was under control.