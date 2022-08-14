type here...
At least 41 people died in an Egyptian church fire during Sunday prayers

By printveela editor

At least 41 people were killed and at least 12 injured Sunday after a fire broke out in a church in the Egyptian city of Giza as worshipers gathered for Sunday prayers. according to the Ministry of Health of the country.

Ministry of the Interior of Egypt said in a statement that the fire at Abu Sefein Church in Giza, one of the largest in the city, was caused by a faulty air conditioner on the second floor of a building that also housed classrooms. Father Mikael Girgis, deputy head of the Archdiocese of Northern Giza, told Church TV that he saw children among the dead.

Most of the deaths and injuries occurred as a result of smoke inhalation and stampede as people tried to escape the burning building. said the Ministry of Health said. Egypt’s interior ministry said on Sunday the fire was under control.

“I am closely following the development of the tragic incident,” said Mr Sisi. said in a statement on Twitter. “I have instructed all concerned state bodies and institutions to take all necessary measures and immediately deal with this accident and its consequences.”

This was announced by the chief prosecutor of the country, Hamada al-Sawi. said he ordered an investigation into flames, one of the deadliest in the country in recent years. In March 2021, a fire at a garment factory near Cairo killed at least 20 people.



