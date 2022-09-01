New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

More than 30 children in the US have been reported to have tested positive for monkeys.

At least 31 children have tested positive for the virus, with 11 states and jurisdictions reporting pediatric cases, according to ABC News, citing state officials.

There are nine pediatric cases in the state, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The Florida Department of Health reports three cases in children younger than 4 years old, one in Brevard County, one in Martin and one in Monroe.

Texas has confirmed its first death from monkeypox

In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that preliminary evidence suggests that children younger than 8 years old are more likely to become seriously ill if infected with monkeypox.

Data from the agency shows 18,989 monkeypox and orthopox virus cases across the country.

Cases have been detected in all 50 states. New York and California reported the highest number of cases at 3,310 and 3,629, respectively.

The patient is an adult resident of Harris County who is severely immunocompromised.

The Biden administration said last week Sufficient monkeypox vaccine is availableBut health officials say some people who need the most protection aren’t getting the shots.

According to the CDC, about 10% of monkeypox vaccine doses are given to blacks, even though they account for one-third of US cases.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.