Emergency crews are responding to an explosion involving at least one home in a neighborhood in the southern Indiana city of Evansville, according to media reports.

Evansville police said at least two people were injured in Wednesday’s 1 p.m. blast, although the severity of the injuries was not available, the Evansville Courier and Press reported.

Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly told the newspaper that the explosion had a blast radius of 100 feet. The cause was not determined.

Aerial video posted on social media showed the damage to a residential neighborhood with numerous police and fire vehicles at the scene.

Jackie Baumgart, office manager of Award World Trophies, two and a half blocks from the site of the blast, said she and other employees in her building panicked when they heard the blast.

“He was loud,” Baumgart said. “There was a lot of smoke.”

“We thought a tree had fallen on the building or a car had driven into it,” she said. “Debris came down from the roof.”

She added: “Everybody here immediately ran out of the building. We thought the building was going to come down.”

Evansville is on the Kentucky border.