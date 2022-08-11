off
Video

Fox News Flash August 10 Top Stories

Here are the top Fox News Flash headlines. See what’s clicking at Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News articles now!

Emergency crews are responding to an explosion involving at least one home in a neighborhood in the southern Indiana city of Evansville, according to media reports.

Evansville police said at least two people were injured in Wednesday’s 1 p.m. blast, although the severity of the injuries was not available, the Evansville Courier and Press reported.

Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly told the newspaper that the explosion had a blast radius of 100 feet. The cause was not determined.

Indian police chief, officer suspended after council candidate found to be anti-copy

Two people have been injured in an explosion in Evansville, Indiana.

Two people have been injured in an explosion in Evansville, Indiana.

Aerial video posted on social media showed the damage to a residential neighborhood with numerous police and fire vehicles at the scene.

Bond for Kentucky Republican Primary Runner-Up Position

Jackie Baumgart, office manager of Award World Trophies, two and a half blocks from the site of the blast, said she and other employees in her building panicked when they heard the blast.

“He was loud,” Baumgart said. “There was a lot of smoke.”

“We thought a tree had fallen on the building or a car had driven into it,” she said. “Debris came down from the roof.”

She added: “Everybody here immediately ran out of the building. We thought the building was going to come down.”

Indiana test scores reveal reading levels remain below pre-pandemic results

Evansville is on the Kentucky border.