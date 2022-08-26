New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A gunman opened fire at a men’s homeless shelter in Kentucky on Thursday evening, killing at least two people and injuring at least four others.

The shooting began at Harbor House Christian Center in Henderson around 7:40 p.m.

Officials have declined to identify the victims or provide updates on their conditions. Police say residents of Harbor House have been evacuated for the night.

The Henderson Police Department arrested the suspected shooter, Kenneth Gibbs, just before 10 p.m. Police Chief Sean McKinney said the suspect was armed when he was arrested.

The alleged shooter was found in a vehicle near the boat ramp.

“The Henderson Police Department has responded to 804 Clay Street (Harbor House) in reference to an active shooter,” the Facebook post read. “The scene has been controlled and several people have been injured.”

Police Chief Sean McKinney said at a press conference, “We’ve been checking parks in a lot of these areas, it could be a little out of place.” “So it was a great job for our officers to be in that area at that time.”

Harbor House Christian Center describes itself as a “safe harbor for men in need,” according to its Facebook page.

“Harbor House is a Christian-based organization dedicated to uplifting men in the community by promoting a God-centered foundation,” reads the Facebook description.

The shooting remains under investigation.