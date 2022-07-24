At least 17 migrants die after boat capsizes off Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas. At least 17 Haitians, including a child, died Sunday after their boat capsized off the coast of the Bahamas en route to Florida, the latest tragedy amid a surge in migrants trying to reach the United States by sea.

Local authorities said they rescued 25 passengers from a 30-foot boat that capsized in rough seas about seven miles off the Bahamas’ most populous island, New Providence, shortly after midnight Sunday. They said there were up to 60 people on the boat and that the Bahamian and US Coast Guard were looking for the missing.

It was the biggest loss of life in Bahamian waters since at least 2019, when 27 Haitian migrants died when their boat capsized en route to the United States.