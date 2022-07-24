At least 17 migrants die after boat capsizes off Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas. At least 17 Haitians, including a child, died Sunday after their boat capsized off the coast of the Bahamas en route to Florida, the latest tragedy amid a surge in migrants trying to reach the United States by sea.
Local authorities said they rescued 25 passengers from a 30-foot boat that capsized in rough seas about seven miles off the Bahamas’ most populous island, New Providence, shortly after midnight Sunday. They said there were up to 60 people on the boat and that the Bahamian and US Coast Guard were looking for the missing.
It was the biggest loss of life in Bahamian waters since at least 2019, when 27 Haitian migrants died when their boat capsized en route to the United States.
“We mourn the lost lives of those seeking a better way of life,” Keith Richard Bell, the Bahamas’ immigration minister, said Sunday.
Two of those rescued are citizens of the Bahamas and will be questioned as part of an investigation into the possible involvement of local smugglers, police said. Passengers paid between $3,000 and $8,000 for the boat ride, Bahamian officials said.
This accident highlights the problem the Caribbean island nation is facing with the increasing number of migrants, mostly from Haiti and Cuba, entering its territory to escape economic turmoil and political persecution at home. Most hope to eventually make it to Florida.
Since the vast majority of illegal migration to the United States passes through the Mexican border, the growing use of more dangerous sea lanes has not attracted much attention in Washington.
Literally on Friday, the US Coast Guard intercepted the boat transporting about 200 migrants off the Florida Keys.
The number of Haitian migrants repatriated by immigration authorities in the Bahamas nearly tripled last year from the previous year to more than 2,200, according to official statistics, as Haiti descended into chaos following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. In recent months, Haiti has been rocked by an increase in gang violence that has claimed hundreds of lives and turned part of the capital, Port-au-Prince, into a war zone.
“As we speak, this is a failed state,” Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis said at a news conference Sunday, discussing the rise in the number of Haitian migrants.
The number of Cubans repatriated from the Bahamas quintupled last year to 226, coinciding with the biggest crackdown on dissent on the communist-led island in decades. Official repatriation figures hide the much larger number of migrants who pass undetected through the Bahamas.
A surge in migration has depleted the resources of the Bahamas, a tourist-dependent country whose economy is still recovering from the pandemic.
Frankly, the number of “illegal migrants, confiscations and repatriations is off the charts,” Attorney General Ryan Pinder said last month. It’s “much higher than we’ve ever seen.”