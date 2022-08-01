At least 17 Haitian migrants have been found dead on the coast of the Bahamas

(CNN) Rescuers in the Bahamas have found the bodies of 17 Haitian migrants who died after their boat capsized in rough seas during a “suspected human trafficking operation,” the country’s leader said.

The bodies of 15 women, a man and an infant were found in the water after the Royal Bahamas Police Force and Royal Bahamas Defense Force responded to reports of a boating incident seven miles off New Providence around 1 a.m. Sunday, Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis said in a statement.

Twenty-five people were rescued and turned over to health officials for monitoring, but additional people are believed to be missing while search and recovery operations continue, Davis said.

“Preliminary investigations show that a twin-engine speed boat left the docking facility from West Bay Street around 1 am with about 60 people on board. It is believed that their final destination was Miami, Florida,” the Prime Minister said.

The body of one of the dead has been taken away by morgue workers in Nassau.

“Law enforcement officials will update you on the criminal case as well as other rescue and recovery efforts. However, I would like to express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy. “The Prime Minister said.