At least 17 Haitian migrants have been found dead on the coast of the Bahamas

(CNN)Rescuers in the Bahamas have found the bodies of 17 Haitian migrants who died after their boat capsized in rough seas during a “suspected human trafficking operation,” the country’s leader said.
The bodies of 15 women, a man and an infant were found in the water after the Royal Bahamas Police Force and Royal Bahamas Defense Force responded to reports of a boating incident seven miles off New Providence around 1 a.m. Sunday, Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis said in a statement.
Twenty-five people were rescued and turned over to health officials for monitoring, but additional people are believed to be missing while search and recovery operations continue, Davis said.
“Preliminary investigations show that a twin-engine speed boat left the docking facility from West Bay Street around 1 am with about 60 people on board. It is believed that their final destination was Miami, Florida,” the Prime Minister said.
“Law enforcement officials will update you on the criminal case as well as other rescue and recovery efforts. However, I would like to express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy. “The Prime Minister said.
Davis said his government has always warned against dangerous travel and has increased surveillance and patrols on land and sea.
“We take this opportunity to strongly condemn the organization of smuggling activities that endanger human lives and compromise our national security. Those found involved will face legal action,” he said. “I understand that the circumstances many of these migrants face would encourage them to take such great risks. However, we urge those considering such a journey.
Bahamas Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander told reporters on Sunday that an estimated 50 to 60 people were on the 20-foot speedboat and that a search for survivors or bodies was underway.
Among the survivors are two Bahamian men who are being questioned in police custody, he said. “These men were known to the police for various crimes,” he said.
Immigration Minister Keith Bell said 20 people had been detained and were being interviewed.
“Those individuals indicated they may have paid between $3,000 and $8,000 for this unfortunate trip,” Bell said.
Haiti has suffered Violent instability over the years. After former President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in July last year, his successor, Ariel Henry, Pledged to improve security. Still, kidnappings and gang violence continue Plague to the Caribbean nation.
Haiti has been in turmoil for years, but the Violence escalated dramatically From the killing of Moses. He was murdered in August 7.2 Richter scale earthquake which killed thousands of people.
In addition to the security situation and political crisis, Haiti is suffering from high inflation levels and food insecurity. Estimates of the World Food Program That 1.3 million Haitians are at risk of chronic hunger.