At least 14 police were injured in protests by supporters of Argentina’s vice president

(CNN) Police fired tear gas as supporters of the vice president clashed in Argentina’s capital on Saturday. Cristina Fernandez de KirchnerDays after prosecutors sought a 12-year prison term against her for alleged corruption.

Argentina’s official news agency Télam said police used batons and tear gas on protesters after a group of people tore down a fence ordered by the city government near the vice president’s residence.

At least 14 police officers were injured in the violence, according to Felipe Miguel, chief of staff of the Buenos Aires government. Four protesters were arrested after the clash, the local government said.

Maximo Kirchner, center left, son of Cristina Fernandez, Argentina’s former president and the country’s current vice president, gestures to riot police during a protest August 27 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Buenos Aires Mayor Horacio Rodríguez Larreta said the injured officers were being treated in hospital.

“The demonstration turned into a situation of violence. There was a group of demonstrators who started throwing down the fence, throwing stones, attacking the police,” said Laretta, “There is a limit to violence in the city of Buenos Aires. We will not allow a situation of violence, unless (such a situation) the police Will take action.

Read on