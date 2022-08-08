New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Cuban firefighters joined special teams sent by Mexico and Venezuela on Sunday as they battled for a second day to contain a blaze at a large oil tank farm in the western province of Matanzas.

Authorities said Sunday that the body found at the scene has been identified as firefighter Juan Carlos Santana, 60.

On Friday night, 122 people were injured, including five critically, in a fire caused by lightning. Officials had earlier said that a group of 17 firefighters went missing while trying to douse the flames.

Accordingly, more than 4,900 people have been evacuated Associated Press. Most of the refugees are from the Dubrok neighborhood, which is adjacent to the Matanzas Supertanker Base in Matanzas City. The facility’s eight large storage tanks hold the oil used to generate electricity.

Thick black smoke billowed from the tank farm and spread more than 62 miles west to Havana. The Ministry of Science and Technology said that the cloud contains sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide and other toxic substances.

The disaster comes as Cuba struggles with a severe economic and energy crisis, with frequent power outages during a hot summer and fuel shortages in the country. It is still unclear how much oil has been burned at the storage facility or is at risk.

Landon Mion of Fox News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.