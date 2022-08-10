New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A double-decker bus carrying 20 people overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, killing at least one person and injuring several others.

Dozens of firefighters and emergency medical personnel were seen treating patients next to the overturned bus on the side of the highway.

Megabus told Fox News Digital that the bus, which was traveling from New York to Philadelphia, had 19 passengers and a driver.

Five people including the bus driver were seriously injured. Megabus says he was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

A company spokesperson said, “We have personnel assessing the situation.

The accident occurred at the entrance to the Thomas Edison service area in Woodbridge Township, approximately 25 miles south of New York City.

“This is a very active scene and we ask that everyone stay away from the area while our fire, medical and law enforcement personnel work,” the Woodbridge Township Professional Fire Fighters Association said Tuesday evening.