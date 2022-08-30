New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Two train cars derailed Monday evening in El Paso, Texas, killing at least one person and damaging gas lines, fire officials said.

El Paso Fire Department spokesman Enrique Duenas-Aguilar told Fox News Digital that the crash happened near Barton Street and homes in the area were initially evacuated as a safety precaution.

About 50 people were allowed to return to their homes an hour later, Duenas-Aguilar said.

A spokeswoman said one person had been confirmed dead as a result of the derailment. It is still unclear where the man was when he was killed. No other injuries were reported.

Ten cars derailed, damaging a backyard shed, fence and gas meter.

The damaged gas line was shut down. Texas was working to repair gas lines.

“The incident was reported around 9:18 MT. The train cars that derailed were carrying wheat grain, not passenger cars,” Duenas-Aguilar said.

Officials are saying that people should avoid this area.

The El Paso Police Department and Union Pacific are investigating the incident.