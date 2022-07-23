New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

At least one person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Renton, Washington, police said.

The Renton Police Department said they responded to a call of multiple shots fired on Logan Ave S just before 1 a.m., when they found one person dead and “multiple victims.” At least five injured people were treated at the scene, police said.

Police said the shooting was sparked by an “argument” between people at a “large gathering”.

No suspects are yet in custody, the department told Fox News Digital.

Renton police said multiple gunmen may have been involved in the shooting.

“Due to the huge rush, several agencies were called in to help,” he added.

Police are warning residents to avoid the area as it is still an active scene.