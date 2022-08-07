At CPAC, some Trump supporters aren’t exactly loving the idea of ​​a 2024 run

Toggle caption Dull Blue/Banana

Donald Trump’s ongoing legal and political troubles may be too much baggage for some conservative voters.

During the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas this week, some attendees said all the post-Trump controversy could be a liability as they weigh who might run against President Joe Biden in 2024.

On Saturday, Trump will close CPAC Texas — part of a long-running convention for conservative Republicans who have fully embraced Trumpism over the years. Before his final remarks, some voters said they were still in Trump’s corner, but had some concerns about running for a second term.



George Breen, who had traveled from Pennsylvania, was selling board games with a ‘Stop the Steel’ theme at the convention. He says he is a staunch conservative who voted for Trump in 2020 and admires everything Trump has done as president. But, Breen says, he thinks it’s time to build on what Trump started.

“I think he tapped into something in the American psyche that neither party had tapped into, but he’s a problematic character,” Breen says. “He’s a tough guy… a lot of petty things. He’s very disruptive.”

Hannah Blackburn with Students for Life, an anti-abortion rights group that works with college students, says she thinks media coverage of Trump is largely responsible for this image.

“I see a lot of young people who don’t have a lot of respect for Trump, because he carries himself,” she says. “But the way he carries himself is what we see in the media. It’s easy to make people feel bad when you do … cut out the good parts and only show the bad parts.”



There are many conservatives who believe Trump is still the Republican Party’s best shot at taking back the White House. Catherine White of Grand Prairie, Texas, says Trump has dealt with bad press before.

“Most of the stuff, he’s already fought through it,” she says. “He’s taken a beating and he still comes up.”

Polls show that few Republican voters are willing to vote for someone other than Trump in 2024. Accordingly New York Times/Siena College poll from JulyAbout half of Republicans polling will support another candidate. However, among these voters, Trump has by far the most support of any candidate at 49%. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was a close second, but received nearly half of Trump’s approval rating of 25%.



Cassiopeia Fletcher of Nebraska said she is torn about Trump running for president again.

“There are days where I think they’ll be great and other days where I think it’s time to move on,” she says.

At this point, Fletcher says it depends on who’s running. Her favorite so far: Desantis.

“He has all the bulldogs of Donald Trump,” she says. “Without offensiveness.”

This summer, former members of the Trump White House are testifying before Congress about Trump’s efforts to discredit the 2020 election, which resulted in a riot at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Former White House staffers told lawmakers that Trump was instrumental in pushing the false narrative to the American people that the 2020 election had been stolen from him and wanted to march on the Capitol with supporters he knew to be armed. Whether the Justice Department will charge Trump for trying to overturn the election remains an open question.

Another open question: whether Trump will announce his candidacy before or after this fall’s midterm elections.

Blackburn says she’s torn on whether conservatives should throw their full weight behind Trump or support another candidate, particularly Ron DeSantis. The Republican governor of Florida did not attend CPAC Texas, but was mentioned several times by CPAC attendees as a possible alternative to Trump.

“It’s a tough one,” she says. “I have a lot of respect for both of them.”