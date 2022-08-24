Progressive activist Maxwell Alejandro Frost, one of the first members of Gen Z to run for Congress, has won his Democratic primary in the Sunshine State.

Frost, a 25-year-old gun control activist, won his party’s nomination for the US House in Florida’s 10th congressional district and became state Sen. Defeated nine other Democrats, including Randolph Bracy and former US Reps. Corinne Brown and Alan Grayson.

The ball will face against the snow Republican Army veteran Calvin Wimbish in November for the Orlando-based seat.

“Today’s election is proof that Central Florida’s working families want representation that has the courage to ask for more.” Frost said In a statement. “I share this victory with the nurses, forklift drivers, teachers, caregivers, social workers, farmers, union organizers, cashiers and other members of this vibrant community who supported this campaign.”

Frost only Qualify for age requirement to serve In the US House. Twenty-five years is the youngest age permitted by the Constitution.

This year’s midterms mark the first elections in which Gen Z members can run for congressional office. Pew Research Center Anyone born between 1997 and 2012 is considered Gen Z.

White House Record Archive?:Scribbled notes, classified material and golf carts: Here’s how millions of White House documents and artifacts should be archived

The former March for our lives Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, Rev. The national organizing director and ACLU activist is supported by names including Jesse Jackson.

He campaigned on progressive issues including Medicare for All, ending gun violence, reforming the criminal justice system, and ending the climate crisis.

