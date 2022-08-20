New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Houston Astros star Yordon Alvarez left Houston’s game in the bottom of the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves on Friday after experiencing shortness of breath and was taken to an Atlanta hospital.

Astros manager Dusty Baker spoke to reporters after the game Fireworks at the Braves game Alvarez’s condition worsened.

“He’s being evaluated by doctors,” Baker said Friday night. “They said all his vitals are good. He is in normal condition, but he still needs to see our doctor.

“He was fair, he had trouble breathing, and then when they set off the fireworks, the smoke got worse.

The New York Yankees are shut out for the fifth time in August; Manager Aaron Boon told the team to be ‘ticked off’

“I looked up and I’m glad we got him out because he was in the dugout, and it was kind of a scary moment because it could have been anything. But they said he’s fine right now.”

Alvarez was able to leave the game on his own, and Baker told reporters that no one in the dugout knew Alvarez was experiencing symptoms during the game.

Braves Marcell Ozuna expressed disappointment after Dewey’s arrest

“We didn’t see anything,” Baker said. “I looked in the dugout and there he was. After that, we had to take emergency action to find out what happened, and then the emergency crews came and took him to the hospital.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Alvarez had a great year for Houston, hitting .295 with 31 home runs and 77 RBIs as the Astros sat at 77-44, the best record in the American League.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“He’s a big, big part of this team,” Baker said. “He’s our big boy in the middle, so we’re not thinking about losing him. We’re thinking about getting him back and hopefully he’ll be OK tomorrow.”

The The Astros signed Alvarez A six-year contract extension worth $115 million was reported in June.

The Associated Press contributed to this report