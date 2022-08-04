closer
Houston Astros slugger Yordon Alvarez escaped with one out and the Boston Red Sox took a break.

In the bottom of the third inning, Alvarez faced pitcher Rich Hill. The batter is served the ball on the first pitch and a called strike on the second pitch. Alvarez fouled out on the third pitch.

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez watches his hit in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox, August 3, 2022, at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

(Leslie Plaza Johnson/ICON Sportswire via Getty Images)

On the fourth pitch, the umpire called strike three, but Alvarez was not punched out.

No one noticed.

Hill had a chance to get Alvarez out on a strikeout and luckily the designated hitter got out.

Astros manager Dusty Baker said he didn’t know what happened until after the game.

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rich Hill throws a pitch in the bottom of the second inning against the Boston Red Sox, Aug. 3, 2022, at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

(Leslie Plaza Johnson/ICON Sportswire via Getty Images)

“Everybody’s missed,” Baker said.

Hill and the Red Sox definitely caught a break. Alvarez entered Wednesday’s game with a major league-leading .413 on-base percentage and 1.076 OPS. He had 30 home runs and 71 RBI. He hit 33 home runs last season as he began to make an impact on the team.

He made the All-Star Game for the first time this season.

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez watches a pitch in the bottom of the third inning against the Boston Red Sox, August 3, 2022, at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

(Leslie Plaza Johnson/ICON Sportswire via Getty Images)

Houston won the game 6-1. Jose Altuve was 4-for-4 with a run scored. Kyle Tucker had two RBI and hit his first home run since trading Trey Mancini to Houston.

