Astros star Jordan Alvarez was rushed to the hospital with shortness of breath

By printveela editor

ATLANTA – Astros left fielder Yordon Alvarez was taken to the hospital Friday night against Atlanta after he was taken to the hospital for shortness of breath from fireworks during the Braves game, Houston manager Dusty Baker said.

Alvarez left the game under his own power with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning. There was a break in the action as Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom fouled a ball off his feet and a trainer was catching it.

Alvarez, who is batting .295 with 31 homers and 77 RBI, gives Houston a break in the dugout.

“He was evaluated by doctors,” Baker said. “They said all his vitals were good. He is in normal condition, but he still needs to see our doctor. He was fair, he was short of breath, and then when they set off the fireworks, the smoke made it worse.

“I’m glad we got him out because I looked up and he was in the dugout and it was kind of a scary moment because it could have been anything, but they said he’s fine right now.”

Baker said no one in the Astros dugout knew what kind of pain Alvarez, this year’s AL All-Star and 2019 Rookie of the Year, was in.

“We didn’t see anything,” Baker said. “I looked in the dugout and he was there. We had to take emergency action to find out what happened next and the emergency crews came and took him to the hospital.

Losing Alvarez, who ranks first in AL on-base percentage and second in homers, would be a big blow for Houston for any length of time. The AL-leading Astros are 77-44 and primed for another deep postseason run.

Lost to Atlanta in last year’s World Series.

“He’s a big, big part of this team,” Baker said. “He’s our big boy in the middle, so we’re not thinking about losing him. We’re thinking about getting him back and hopefully he’ll be good tomorrow.

