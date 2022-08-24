New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

When Astros slugger Yordon Alvarez stepped to the plate in the first inning on Tuesday night, he was cheered on by three extra special guests.

Fresh from arriving from Cuba, his father, Agustin Eduardo Alvarez Salazar, tearful mother Mylin Cadogan Reyes and brother Yonder Alvarez Cadogan, proudly wearing the No. 44 Alvarez jersey, gaze wide-eyed at the field, watching the Houston star play professionally. for the first time.

“It was one of my biggest moments in my whole life,” his father told The Associated Press in Spanish through a translator. “And I could say a lot of words, but the truth is that there are no words to express what I’m feeling right now.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

His son also did his part as the AL West leaders beat Minnesota 4-2.

Being at Minute Maid Park to see Alvarez play for the first time in his fourth major league season has been a long and arduous operation, with several roadblocks.

“It’s been an extensive process to get here,” Salazar said. “We had to work hard to get here today.”

Despite those struggles, the family never lost hope of seeing their son play in the majors. They arrived on Friday.

“We can’t stay here,” his father said. “We know we have to face difficulties to make things happen and that’s why we’re here today.”

How did Alvarez, who had long talked about wanting his family to watch him play, react when he finally found out they were watching him after waiting so long?

Astros’ Justin Verlander was pulled after six no-hit innings, 91 pitches

“He’s so happy and excited because we’ve all been waiting for this moment,” Salazar said.

Alvarez was moved by how special it was to finally see him play after being estranged from his parents for so long.

“It means everything,” he said in Spanish through a translator. “Obviously, when I came into the United States it wasn’t easy. And when I came here, I came on my own. I knew I had their support, but obviously they weren’t here.”

Alvarez defected from Cuba in 2016 and took up residence in Haiti before signing with the Dodgers as an international free agent in June of that year. He was traded to the Astros that August. He made his MLB debut in June 2019 and won the American League Rookie of the Year.

His parents missed that stellar rookie season as well as his two trips to the World Series. They said that they last saw him play in person in 2014.

Alvarez said he was more nervous in Tuesday night’s game than he’s ever been in any World Series game he’s played.

They were a bit worried when they were away from their son, but they didn’t worry too much because they knew the whole community was keeping an eye on the 25-year-old.

“I want to thank Houston because … they adopted Jordan as their own child,” his father said. “And that’s something that makes us feel safe and at peace. And I’m excited for that.”

Astros’ Yordon Alvarez Gets 4 Strikes, Nobody Blinks: ‘Everybody Misses’

His father beamed as he watched his son’s first at-bat on Tuesday. The whole night was a little too much for his mother.

When Alvarez called home earlier this year to hit a homer for her on her birthday, she was overcome with emotion and wept openly — wiping away tear after tear as they streamed down her face.

“I’m proud,” his mother said. “And only a mother knows what it’s like. I have no words to describe what I’m feeling right now and what’s going through my mind right now.”

It’s easy to see how proud Alvarez’s parents are of their son, who entered Tuesday tied for third in the majors with 31 homers. And while they’re thrilled with his success on the field, they’re equally excited that he’s off it.

“The first thing we’re proud of is the man he’s become, that we’ve raised such a good kid,” Salazar said. “Since he was young, we saw the talent he had, but we never thought or imagined how far he would go and how far he could achieve. So, we ask God to bless him. And keep him healthy.”

For now, the family is staying with Alvarez at his home in Houston. Not sure how long they can last. But how long they are getting excited every moment.

“Hopefully they’ll be here forever,” Alvarez said after the game.

When asked what the long-awaited night meant to them, both mother and father responded with almost the same phrase.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“A dream come true,” they said in Spanish.

Translation: A dream come true.