New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Justin Verlander has one CY Young caliber season At age 39 and in his 17th season in Major League Baseball.

And he’s OK with being pulled from a no-hitter after just six innings.

Verlander picked up his 16th win of the season against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night, allowing just one baserunner and zero hits in a 4-2 Houston victory.

“I want to go deep into games in the regular season, but I want to do it in the postseason or at least be fresh and strong for it,” Verlander said after the game.

Aaron Judge smashes 48th home run, Yankees bullpen slams door on Mets

Verlander was pulled Astros manager Dusty Baker After striking out 10 Minnesota batters after six innings and 91 pitches.

“After six innings at 91 pitches, you know it’s not going to be one of those nights,” Verlander said. “Maybe 15 years ago, 10 years ago I loved throwing 130-something. But not now and especially not after Tommy John in my first season.”

It’s a remarkable turnaround for Verlander, who spent most of the 2020 season and all of the 2021 season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Dodgers’ Walker Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery for the second time

His ERA of 1.87 was tops in Major League Baseball The Astros continue to pull away In the American League West division, they now have an 11.5 game lead over the Seattle Mariners.

Baker told reporters after the game that Verlander was at a 90 pitch count as Houston prepares to go from a six-man rotation to a five-man.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“His pitch count tonight was 90, and he had 91,” Baker said after the game.

“We asked him, and he thought that would be enough. It’s hard to get a guy out with a no-hitter, but he had to go 130 pitches to get it. So, you have to weigh between the no-hitter and having him for the rest of the year. We’ll have a healthy Verlander for the rest of the year. He thought it was important to have.”

Carlos Correa, who spent the first seven years of his career with the Astros, broke up a no-hit bid in the top of the seventh inning in his return to Houston.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“I didn’t want to go back and get a no-hit in the first game, so I had to leave it there,” Correa said.

The Astros are three games behind the New York Yankees for the best record in the American League.

The Associated Press contributed to this report