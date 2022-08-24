Astros ace Justin Verlander fined for early dismissal after tossing 6 no-hit innings

HOUSTON – Justin Verlander exited the no-hitter intact after six innings against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

“I want to go deep in games in the regular season, but I want to do it in the postseason or at least be fresh and strong for it,” the Houston ace said.

Verlander recorded his major league-leading 16th win and the Astros beat Minnesota 4-2 on Tuesday night in Carlos Correa’s return to Houston.

Verlander (16-3) allowed just one runner to reach base — Nick Gordon struck out on a wild pitch in the second inning. Verlander struck out 10 after missing nearly two seasons following Tommy John surgery and lowered his MLB-best ERA to 1.87 in his spectacular return.

Manager Dusty Baker said Verlander was at the 90-pitch limit Tuesday as the Astros switched from six to a five-man rotation. But he asked Verlander if he wanted to continue because he hadn’t allowed a hit.

“… After six innings of 91 pitches, you know it’s not going to be one of those nights,” Verlander said. “Maybe 15 years ago, 10 years ago I loved throwing 130-something. But not now and especially not after Tommy John in my first season.”

The 39-year-old, the only active player to throw three no-hitters, was lifted after 91 pitches. Ryne Stanek came on in relief to start the seventh, and Correa led off with Minnesota’s first hit.

“I didn’t want to go back and get a no-hit in the first game, so I had to leave it there,” Correa said.

Alex Bregman’s homer helped the AL West-leading Astros build a 4-0 lead. The Twins scored twice in the ninth and loaded the bases before Bryan Abreu singled out Jake Cave.

The Twins lost their fourth straight at the plate after All-Star outfielder Byron Buxton was placed on the injured list with a hip strain. Until their late rally, the most noise Minnesota made came when manager Rocco Baldelli was fired during an animated argument.

Correa, making his first visit to Houston since leaving the Astros to sign with the Twins this offseason, received a standing ovation when he was honored with an AL Championship ring in a pregame ceremony. The crowd response was also huge during his first at-bat in the first innings, and the star shortstop presented his batting helmet to adoring fans before stepping into the box.

The reaction wasn’t as warm when he broke up the Astros’ combined no-hit bid with a liner to center field off a diving Mauricio Dubon. It was the only hit for Correa, who was drafted first overall by the Astros in 2012 and spent his first seven seasons in Houston.

Jose Miranda hit an RBI single with one out in the Twins ninth. There were two outs when Max Kepler’s run-scoring single cut the lead to 4-2 and chased down Hector Neris. In his place was Abreu, who walked Gio Urshela to load the bases, but fanned Cave for his second save.

Dubon gave Houston the lead with an RBI single in the second inning, and Trey Mancini made it 2-0 with his run-scoring double in the fourth. Bregman’s 18th homer of the season was a two-run shot in the seventh.

Yordon Alvarez added a single for the Astros as his family from Cuba watched him play professionally for the first time. Father Agustin Eduardo Alvarez Salazar, mother Mylin Cadogan Reyes and brother Yonder Alvarez Cadogan — each decked out in his jersey — looked wide of the field as they watched him step to the plate.

“It was one of my biggest moments in my whole life,” his father told The Associated Press in Spanish through a translator. “And I could say a lot of words, but the truth is that there are no words to express what I’m feeling right now.”

Alvarez was moved by how special it was to finally see him play after being estranged from his parents for so long.

“It means everything,” he said in Spanish through a translator. “Obviously, it wasn’t easy when I came into the United States. And when I came here, I came by myself. I know I have their support, but obviously they are not here.

Things got tested in the fifth when Twins starter Aaron Sanchez (0-1) knocked out Jose Altuve on the left thigh. There was some jawing between Altuve and Sanchez and the benches were cleared, but there was no shoving or stomping.

Order was soon restored, but after Yuli Gurriel walked on four pitches, Baldelli came out of the dugout yelling at the umpires. He was immediately ejected by first base umpire Todd Tichenor, but that didn’t stop him from yelling and gesticulating wildly for another two minutes before exiting the field.

Baldelli said he was upset because he believed he was charged with visiting the mound when he tried to calm Sanchez down and was not properly informed about it.

“I think at the very least there’s probably … somebody who needs to come and let us know that a visit has been given,” he said. “So that’s it. I differ and I disagree on multiple levels.

Tichenor said Baldelli should have known he was charged with the visit.

“The mound visit manager goes up to the mound and talks to the pitcher, it’s a visit. Or the coach,” Tichenor said. “That’s a visit.”

Sanchez, who started a combined no-hitter for the Astros against Seattle in 2019, allowed six hits and two runs in four-plus innings after being called up from Triple-A on Tuesday.

Trainer’s room

Twins: OF Kyle Garlick (injured rib) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday. He is slated to be the team’s designated hitter on Wednesday before playing in the outfield on Thursday.

moving up

Verlander’s big night moved him past Pedro Martinez (3,154) and Max Scherzer (3,157) for 13th place on the all-time strikeout list with 3,161.

UVALDE is strong

Maya Zamora, a Uvalde Elementary School shooting victim who spent 66 days in the hospital, threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Zamora met with Correa before the game, and his foundation and several other charities worked together to find alternative housing for her family while they built a new home.

After learning that the shooter who wounded Zamora and killed 19 students and two teachers lived just blocks away from her home, the foundation set to work building Zamora a new home.

Next

Houston’s Framber Valdez (12-4, 2.72) opposes Dylan Bundy (7-5, 4.60) as the series continues Wednesday night.