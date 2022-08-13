Aston Villa Gerrard faced early stares after false start





BUTAt the end of the week in the city where the Commonwealth Games ended with a demonstrative closing ceremony, Aston Villa hosted Everton on Saturday lunchtime in hopes of overcoming something of a false start. Steven Gerrard has had plenty to worry about since a sluggish performance at Bournemouth paved the way for an Opening Day defeat, with his players returning to Villa Park hoping to get a taste of victory for the first time since April. Back at the start of spring, Villa have won two of their last 12 matches and Gerrard knows the scrutiny is here to stay. In fact, it only escalated after his decision to cut Tyrone Mings from his starting XI at Vitality Stadium, who had just been stripped of the captain’s armband. It was a bold call that was always going to increase the number of eyeballs on Gerrard, who by the way with a spotlight that comes with the territory. Gerrard is confident that his reputation as a legendary player – he was inducted into the Premier League hall of fame last year – will not be tarnished, no matter how he lives in the dugout. “If I keep going and achieve a lot as a manager,” Gerrard says, raising his right hand to the ceiling, “or if I don’t achieve anything in the future, nothing will change in terms of statistics and my performances. player. It’s done. It’s there. It’s the same game. This is a completely different journey. I don’t want to be judged as a player anymore.” Gerrard hasn’t given much thought to whether his distinguished playing career means he’s perceived differently under the magnifying glass, but he’s adamant on one thing: he can be successful from a managerial standpoint. In the minds and opinions of some people, they believe that you were given certain jobs and offers in the background of a career as a player – and I think that this plays a role, of course, your leadership qualities – but I made it very clear that I wanted to start over. I went to Liverpool’s academy for 18 months to try and learn and grow to see if I think it’s for me. I thought a lot before I decided to take a big opportunity at Rangers. I’d like to think I’ve finished my apprenticeship—whether that was long enough in people’s opinion, I don’t know. I, of course, turned down many opportunities.” One of them was to join Villa in 2016 as Steve Bruce’s assistant, a role eventually filled by Colin Calderwood. At the time when Milton Keynes Dons was also interviewing him for a managerial vacancy, Gerrard did not feel qualified enough. Register Five Free daily newsletter Start your evening by watching The Guardian about the world of football

It was always supposed to be a long week, but Villa at least toned down the grueling heat by exercising early in the day. As for Mings, he is eligible for selection as he trained fully on Thursday and Friday after scans earlier in the week showed damage to the adductors. “Tyrone has been training really well the last few days,” says Gerrard. “I had three or four different conversations with him this week, I checked his health, made sure we did a scan and [found out] Scan result.

Tyrone Mings has been stripped of the Aston Villa captaincy. Photo: Graham Hunt/ProSports/Rex/Shutterstock

Gerrard demands a significant lift from his team. Diego Carlos, who takes pre-workout English lessons and arrives at Bodymoor Heath an hour ahead of most of his teammates, and Boubacar Camara struggled to get their bearings on debut, while the others were warm at best in the blue skies at seashore, where they came unstuck from two standard pieces. Gerrard must decide whether Douglas Louis, Amy Buendia and Ollie Watkins should be recalled, with supporters demanding that Buendia replace Philippe Coutinho, who was anonymous in the loss to Bournemouth. Perhaps the biggest challenge is in the center of defense, where Mings and Calum Chambers are options if Gerrard decides to turn things around.

On the touchline, he will face Frank Lampard, a former longtime England teammate with whom he says he “always got along, despite reports and rivalry”. Meanwhile on the pitch, Conor Cody, a former Liverpool scholarship holder, is likely to make his Everton debut. Gerrard also expects some support from traveling fans.

“It’s our responsibility to start the game well, especially after last week’s disappointment,” he says. “If we get this match, I think the atmosphere will be in my favor. When you go to Goodison, things are a little different. I expect a delicious reception from the Everton fans. It’s an integral part.”