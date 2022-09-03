type here...
Sports FOOTBALL Aston Villa Gerrard: Coutinho missed a 'legitimate goal'
Steven Gerrard insisted that Philippe Coutinho had not scored a “legitimate goal” that could have given Aston Villa victory over Manchester City and said officials admitted they made a mistake after he spoke to them after the draw.

Referee Simon Hooper blew his whistle shortly before Coutinho hit from 25 yards below the bar, shortly after Leon Bailey equalized because assistant referee Adrian Holmes had incorrectly flagged offside. Video assistant referee Mike Dean could have reviewed the goal had the game been allowed to continue.

“I saw a legitimate goal, but obviously I’m biased,” Gerrard said of the incident 10 minutes before kick-off. “The referee did the same at the other end with [Ezri] So [when he challenged] on the goalkeeper [Ederson]. He was desperate because of the whistle he played against us twice in the game.”

Gerrard discussed the incident with officials after the game and he said they admitted their mistake. “They realized they were too quick on the whistle,” the Villa manager said. “I asked their side of it. I always try to understand their side of it. But the referee blew his whistle too soon.

“I know there’s a slight change in the rules in terms of not waiting too long for those whistles and flags, and I understand that rule change, but I think it’s worth taking a little extra time when something is this tough. We could score a second goal, and at that moment the decision was not in our favor. But fair play with officials [because] then they recognized it in the room.”

Erling Haaland’s 10th goal in six games gave City the lead with five minutes left in the second half before Bailey equalized. Pep Guardiola was disappointed that his team did not take risks. Kevin De Bruyne hit the crossbar from a free kick, and substitute Riyad Mahrez missed late in the match.

“We played well,” the city manager said. “We only conceded once in 90 minutes and unfortunately they scored a goal. We were not accurate in the game in the final third. A lot of players don’t get along with simple things, so sometimes it happens, but that’s okay, one point and we’re on. We are people, we are football players, and this happens.”

