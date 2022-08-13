Aston Villa 2-1 Everton. Ings and Buendia piss off hosts





The competitive rivalry between Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard moved from Premier League midfield and England to the dugout, and it was the former who won the first managerial meeting between the pair as Aston Villa secured a tough but well-deserved first win of the new season. . Everton remains pointless and toothless. A good shot from Danny Ings and a well-placed counter-attack from substitute Emiliano Buendia brought the victory, but it took important defensive action from Tyrone Mings and Calum Chambers to prevent Lampard’s team from making a dramatic stoppage-time comeback. It would have been a rip-off considering Villa was in the lead for most of the competition. Gerrard brokered a truce in his standoff with Mings by recalling the defender, whom he stripped of the Villa captaincy and left on the bench throughout the opening day defeat at Bournemouth. Mings responded with an authoritative performance, albeit against Everton’s weak attack, again showing Lampard’s desperate need for reinforcements before the transfer deadline. This is a hole that needs to be filled from the first day of the window. The game was played in a sweltering early afternoon heat but Villa immediately responded to Bournemouth’s setback with an intense and bright start. Philippe Coutinho was deployed by two strikers in Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins, while Boubacar Camara impressed at the base of the midfield diamond on his home debut. The hosts were keen to use the space behind Everton right-back Nathan Patterson, Gerrard’s former Rangers side, and remained the more dangerous side even after the away team’s solid back line withstood the pressure early in the game. Villa’s first goal of the season came courtesy of new captain John McGinn’s quick wits, Watkins’ quick feet and Ings’ natural striker instinct. When Dwight McNeil lost possession deep in the Villa, McGinn released Watkins into space on the right with his trademark accurate pass. James Tarkowski, not wanting to be drawn into a foot race, gave Watkins a chance to assess his abilities, and he opted for a low cross to the center on Coutinho. Ings got ahead of the Brazilian, turned away from Abdoulaye Doukouré in the box and landed a poisonous left foot kick for Jordan Pickford. The power of the blow left the Everton goalkeeper no chance. Register Five Free daily newsletter Start your evening by watching The Guardian about the world of football

Privacy Notice: The newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content sponsored by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website and Google The newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content sponsored by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website and Google Privacy Policy as well as Terms of Service apply.

As Gerrard celebrated, Lampard was left to speculate about what might have been with a more determined replacement. Ducuré informed the Everton bench of a hamstring problem minutes before the breakthrough. He continued the game, but Ings failed to score a goal, and after a few seconds he was out of the game. Tom Davies replaced Everton’s third injured side of the season with a new £33m contract for Amado Onana, who was left waiting until the 35th minute of his debut. Ducuré’s departure ended a devastating period for the visitors, who thought they opened the scoring shortly before Ings shot when Anthony Gordon saved Tarkowski’s header from McNeil’s corner. Gordon, who infuriated Villa Park with his theatricality, was offside.

Aston Villa 2-1 Everton: Premier League – how it was Read more

Demarai Gray was the only Everton striker to impress, forcing Emiliano Martinez to make a rare save early in the second half, but was pulled out when Lampard introduced Salomon Rondon, Dele Alli and Onana, also moved to the back four, in an attempt to save point. Villa would have been out of the picture before the changes with more composure and the best choice in the final third.

The hosts controlled the match until the belated entertainment led to a chaotic ending. Watkins had a good run, stopped at the edge of the box by a tackle from Davis, while Buendia, who replaced an injured Coutinho, saw Vitaliy Mykolenko parry his scissor shot from the line. The substitute gave Villa the cushion their game deserved with four minutes left after Onana was forfeited in the center circle. Buendia pounced on a loose ball and released Watkins from the right. Continuing to run into the box, the playmaker was perfectly positioned for Watkins’ return ball through the front of the net and hit the back post.

Emiliano Buendia scores Aston Villa’s second goal. Photograph: Graham Wilson/Action Plus/Shutterstock

It seemed so, but the game – and Everton – exploded with life in a few seconds. Immediately after the restart, Onana burst into Villa’s penalty area and shot through the center of the far post, where former Everton defender Lucas Digne, under pressure from Alex Iwobi, scored the ball into his own net. Villa struggled at a direct approach to Rondon. In stoppage time, Gordon charged into the box and forced Martinez to make a low save. The rebound was destined for Rondon, only for Mings to save his team by completing the vital task of recovery. Everton still had time to come again, but when Rondon’s shot found Onana six yards away, Villa substitute Calum Chambers pulled the winning tackle to rob the new signing of a dream start.