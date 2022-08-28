Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham Gerrard criticized after defeat

Losing a game due to a goalless draw is nothing but a positive sign. Losing to West Ham in this manner was a desperately bad spectacle for Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa. A terrible first half suggested a stalemate, only for Pablo Fornals, through the heel of Ezri Consa, to end West Ham’s drought.

Moving up from the bottom of the table to 16th, behind Villa in goals scored, West Ham were not the second team in Premier League history to lose their first four matches without scoring a goal. The previous team, Crystal Palace in 2017, fired their manager Frank de Boer immediately after. David Moyes will not suffer such a fate.

“The performance was not the most important; The result was this,” said Moyes, who confirmed that Lucas Paqueta had a medical before completing his move from Lyon. “It’s one win, but you have to start somewhere.”

Instead, the pendulum of pressure has swung on Gerrard ahead of the six days his side will play Manchester City and then Arsenal. “I have ears,” Gerrard said, acknowledging the anger of the Villa fans after the match. “I’ve been in the game long enough to know that if you lose three games out of four, that’s not the start you need.”

The game-winning goal was made up of many small details: the previously pinned Declan Rice allowed the lead, Matty Cash was slow to track Fornals’ run, and Konsa may have been slow to recognize the danger too. With such an advantage, tense matches are won and lost, and managers are under pressure.

It hardly helps when the attack is as straightforward as Villa’s against the West Ham defense, who struggled with unfamiliar form in the first half. After losing to Brighton last week, Moyes hired five full-backs, with Emerson Palmieri making his debut at left wing-back. Moyes also gave Gianluca Scamacca his first Premier League start as a centre-forward, but both experiments proved short-lived. “Villa thrived on that,” Moyes admitted of his first-half blue sky thinking.

Gerrard said: “You could say it was brutal and unlucky, but we had 90 minutes to score goals.” Gerrard said. He added that his team lacked that “flaw of imagination” to prove their inability to uncover an opponent experiencing an identity crisis in the first half.

Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa have lost three of their first four Premier League games this season. Photograph: Craig Bro/Reuters

Risking Emiliano Buendia in a creative tandem with Philippe Coutinho is still not an option, and a big part of Coutinho’s details was to stay as close to Rice as possible whenever Villa was out of possession, the West Ham captain struggled with such scrutiny. However, Coutinho has been much less successful in finding runs for Danny Ings. Villa did put the ball into the net in the 14th minute, Enda shot on goal, but their celebration was interrupted when the assistant referee pointed out that Lucas Digne’s corner had gone out of bounds.

At half-time, West Ham’s five-man defense was reduced to four as Emerson was replaced by Said Benrahma. Improvement followed, and only the last intervention of Tink stopped Jarrod Bowen, who broke away from the bar.