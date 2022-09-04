Asset or liability? Biden’s momentum has led to no new invitations on the midterm campaign trail

Biden has trips to three Senate battlegrounds — Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Ohio — this week.

The president’s approval rating has increased. But that hasn’t led to invitations on the campaign trail.

Biden’s travel blitz comes after he warned in a speech last week that “MAGA forces” were threatening democracy.

WASHINGTON — During a trip to Wilkes-Barre, Pa., last week, President Joe Biden praised Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, calling him a “hell of a man” and a “powerful voice for working people.”

“He’s going to make a great United States senator,” Biden said.

But Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, was not in attendance. The campaign said the pre-scheduled fundraiser forced Fetterman to miss a White House event over public safety.