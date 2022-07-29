closer
The House of Representatives voted to approve the assault weapons ban Friday evening, with lawmakers narrowly passing the bill by a 217-213 vote.

Capital Cloud appears on the cover of Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) .

The legislation now heads to the Senate, where it is unlikely to break the filibuster.

Two Republicans, Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Penn., and Chris Jacobs, RN.Y., broke with their party to vote yes on the bill. Five Democrats, Reps. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas; Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Oreg., and Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wisc. They broke with their party to vote.

