Assassination of Qaeda leader crystallizes debate over Biden’s strategy in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON. The Sunrise missile attack that killed the al-Qaeda leader on the balcony of a house in Kabul finally confirmed President Biden’s decision to withdraw from Afghanistan. Or perhaps the strike discredited him. Or maybe some combination of both.
The approaching anniversary of the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan has certainly sparked a wave of controversy about his wisdom, but the assassination of Ayman al-Zawahiri by a CIA drone hovering over the Afghan capital crystallized the debate on a visceral level.
For Mr. Biden and his allies, the precise operation that killed one of the backers of the September 11, 2001 attacks with no civilian casualties demonstrated that a war against terrorists could be waged without the deployment of large US troops on the ground. However, for his critics, the stunning realization that al-Zawahiri had returned to Kabul, apparently under the protection of the Taliban, made it clear that Afghanistan had once again become a safe haven for America’s enemies.
“A successful US strike justifies those who advocated an over-the-horizon counterterrorism strategy in Afghanistan,” said Kate Bateman, who helped report to the US government on corruption, drugs, gender inequality and other issues in Afghanistan. discussion hosted by the US Institute of Peace. “But the discovery of Zawari Harbor in Kabul could also indicate a more serious threat than thought.”
The ambivalent implications of the strike have complicated an otherwise dizzying moment for a president who has just authorized an operation to kill one of the world’s most wanted men. The hunt down and assassination of al-Zawahiri may not have generated the same public outcry as the raid that killed Osama bin Laden in 2011, but it was nevertheless considered a victory for the United States.
However, the implications of that victory were still unfolding a day after Mr. Biden’s late-night address to the nation announcing the weekend’s drone strike. The question now for the president is what he will do in response to the revelation that the Taliban are once again harboring the leader of a group dedicated to killing Americans.
The peace agreement that led to the withdrawal of troops last year, negotiated by President Donald J. Trump before he left office and then implemented by Mr. Biden, indicated that the Taliban would not allow Afghanistan to become a launching pad for future violence by Al Qaeda vs. the United States as it was before the 9/11 attacks.
While the Biden administration called al-Zawahiri’s presence a clear violation of that deal, known as the Doha Agreement on the Qatar capital where it was signed, some analysts said the Taliban could argue that it was not non-compliance because hiding a fugitive chief” Al-Qaeda” is not the same as serving as a springboard for new attacks.
The White House didn’t think so. “The Taliban have a choice,” John F. Kirby, National Security Council strategic communications coordinator, told reporters Tuesday. “They can honor their agreement” to keep terrorists out of their territory, “or they can take a different path.” If they go the other way, there will be consequences.”
But neither Mr. Kirby nor other officials have elaborated on what consequences Mr. Biden had in mind. There is no desire in the White House or, for that matter, in most of Washington to return significant military forces to Afghanistan. And the Taliban leadership, which came to power after last year’s American withdrawal, successfully defied international pressure by restoring a repressive regime, including a renewed crackdown on the rights of women and girls.
“We’re back to where we were before 9/11, and unfortunately that means the Taliban and al-Qaeda are back together,” said Bruce Riedel of the Brookings Institution, adviser to several presidents on the Middle East and South Asia. reviewed Afghanistan policy for President Barack Obama when he took office. “Twenty years of effort was wasted.”
Al-Zawahiri returned to Afghanistan earlier this year, according to U.S. intelligence reports, moving with his family to a house in one of Kabul’s most prestigious enclaves, where U.S. and other foreign diplomats recently lived, only to surrender the area to Figures. Taliban. “He must have felt completely safe, 100% sure that nothing could harm him,” Mr. Riedel said.
Indeed, the Taliban clearly knew that al-Zawahiri was there and protected him. He lived in a house owned by a top aide to Sirajuddin Haqqani, the Taliban interior minister and a member of the Haqqani terror network closely linked to al-Qaeda, according to two people with knowledge of the house. After the strike, members of the Haqqani network tried to hide the presence of al-Zawahiri in the house and restrict access to the place, according to senior US officials.
Mr. Biden justified his decision to leave last year on the grounds that al-Qaeda was no more. “What interest do we have in Afghanistan now that al-Qaeda is gone?” he said at the time. “We went to Afghanistan for the specific purpose of getting rid of al-Qaeda in Afghanistan and also getting Osama bin Laden. And we did it.”
Mr. Kirby said on Tuesday that the president meant that al-Qaeda was no longer a significant force in Afghanistan by that point, noting that the government’s estimate at the time was that the group’s presence was “small and not unbelievable.” powerful.” Mr Kirby added: “We still believe it is.”
As a result, he and other officials said, the strike on al-Zawahiri showed that even without the Taliban fulfilling its obligations, the United States retained the ability to deal with threats in Afghanistan using military forces based elsewhere in the region. or beyond the horizon, as the strategy is called.
“It proved the President right when he said a year ago that we don’t need to keep thousands of US troops in Afghanistan fighting and dying in a 20-year war to be able to expose terrorists and eliminate threats to the United States,” Jake Sullivan, Counsel Biden on national security he said on ABC’s Good Morning America.
However, some counterterrorism experts have expressed caution. “The strike proves that an over-the-horizon ‘counterterrorism strategy’ can work — the emphasis on ‘may’ — but not that it will work in general,” said Laurel Miller, Obama’s former acting special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan. .
“Zawahiri was a special case for which everything needed to be done in terms of resources and level of effort,” added Ms. Miller, who now works for the International Crisis Group. “This operation does not automatically erase the assessment that ‘operating from outside the country’ has significant limitations.”
Daniel Byman, a terrorism expert at Georgetown University who served on the bipartisan commission investigating the 9/11 attacks, said the strike on al-Zawahiri proved that the United States could still fight a war without troops on the ground and that without troops on the ground Afghanistan will once again become a safe haven for al-Qaeda.
“They’re both right,” he said of the president’s allies and critics.
But what could be more worrisome, he added, is that the brilliant success of toppling a well-known figure like al-Zawahiri goes as far as dismantling terrorist networks.
“According to the reports, it really demonstrates impressive operational capabilities,” he said. “However, much of the US success in fighting al-Qaeda and ISIS has been due to the beheading campaigns that targeted trainers, recruiters, planners and other lieutenants. Running such a long campaign in Afghanistan seems quite difficult.”
At the same time, Mr Baiman said that whoever succeeds al-Zawahiri is likely to be more cautious, limiting communication and meetings, making it difficult to actually lead the global organization. “So even the ability to threaten the very top,” he said, “has some value.”