Assassination of Qaeda leader crystallizes debate over Biden’s strategy in Afghanistan

As a result, he and other officials said, the strike on al-Zawahiri showed that even without the Taliban fulfilling its obligations, the United States retained the ability to deal with threats in Afghanistan using military forces based elsewhere in the region. or beyond the horizon, as the strategy is called.

“It proved the President right when he said a year ago that we don’t need to keep thousands of US troops in Afghanistan fighting and dying in a 20-year war to be able to expose terrorists and eliminate threats to the United States,” Jake Sullivan, Counsel Biden on national security he said on ABC’s Good Morning America.

However, some counterterrorism experts have expressed caution. “The strike proves that an over-the-horizon ‘counterterrorism strategy’ can work — the emphasis on ‘may’ — but not that it will work in general,” said Laurel Miller, Obama’s former acting special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan. .

“Zawahiri was a special case for which everything needed to be done in terms of resources and level of effort,” added Ms. Miller, who now works for the International Crisis Group. “This operation does not automatically erase the assessment that ‘operating from outside the country’ has significant limitations.”

Daniel Byman, a terrorism expert at Georgetown University who served on the bipartisan commission investigating the 9/11 attacks, said the strike on al-Zawahiri proved that the United States could still fight a war without troops on the ground and that without troops on the ground Afghanistan will once again become a safe haven for al-Qaeda.

“They’re both right,” he said of the president’s allies and critics.

But what could be more worrisome, he added, is that the brilliant success of toppling a well-known figure like al-Zawahiri goes as far as dismantling terrorist networks.