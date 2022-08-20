New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Members of Iran’s National Council of Resistance told Fox News Digital exclusively that the current regime in Tehran will try to kill them on American soil as well.

“Since the start of the uprising in Iran in 2017, Tehran has expanded its terrorist activities abroad, especially against our movement as its appeal has grown among protesters,” said Alireza Jafarzadeh, deputy director of the US Office of National Counsel. of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

“Tehran saw the MEK as the engine of change in Iran and the NCRI network abroad as key to building pressure against the regime.”

The Justice Department on August 10 announced charges against Iranian operative Shahram Porsafi, a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, for plotting to kill John Bolton, who served as former President Trump’s national security adviser until 2019. New details were also shown. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was allegedly targeted.

Iran officials demand penalty payments as we pull out of nuclear deal again: report

US officials said the plot was in retaliation for a January 2020 attack that killed Qasem Soleimani, leader of the terrorist-listed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, but members of the NCRI and the People’s Mojahedin Organization (MEK) said About Fox News Digital’s attempts on his life over the years.

Jafarzadeh learned that he was a prime target of the regime after news of a criminal complaint and affidavit related to the attempted assassination of Trump and Bolton and seeing his name among potential targets in the affidavit.

“I was already wary of possible terrorist threats from the Iranian regime because, just a month ago, the Iranian regime’s bomb-carrying diplomat was arrested, and we knew that Tehran does not usually work on just one target, and that it was expected to plan terrorist activities in the United States as well. was,” he explained.

He pointed to three failed attempts to target MEK targets alone in 2018, including an attempt to bomb MEK headquarters in Albania and an attack on a gathering in Paris in July of that year, after which French authorities arrested an Iranian diplomat.

According to Jafarzadeh, Iran’s reach extends to agents operating undercover in the US who keep a “soft cover” to hide their connections to Tehran. He claimed that there are many agents of the Iranian regime who use Iranian-American cover or work in think tanks or academic institutions.

Iranian journalist to Biden: ‘Don’t bury human rights under your deal’

Ali Safavi, a member of the Paris-based NCRI’s foreign affairs committee, argued that efforts against anti-government groups legitimize them because it proves that the government considers them an “existential threat”.

“The misguided policy of upholding medieval theocracy and turning a blind eye to mullahs’ outrageous behavior at home and abroad has created a culture of impunity that has only encouraged them to spread their terror beyond Iran’s borders,” Safavi told Fox News Digital. He also found himself a target when the affidavit against Iranian operatives became public.

Next

Image 1 of 4

previous

Next

Image 2 of 4

previous

Next

Image 3 of 4

previous

Image 4 of 4

“I saw one [the assassins], a waiter from Orange County,” he revealed. “The restaurant he worked at was a popular outfit and was frequented by all the Iranians. I was in town in 2015 and visited the restaurant a couple of times. And, on both occasions, he was our waiter and looked out for us. In fact, little did we know that he was trying to hear what we were discussing.”

The gunman also requested a photo with Safavi when the two clashed at a protest outside the United Nations headquarters in New York City in 2017.

Iran-backed newspaper threatens to kill Trump and Pompeo after Salman Rushdie stabbing

Both people believe that revelations of repeated and ongoing efforts against former US officials and Iranian dissidents should prove enough for the Biden administration to end negotiations for the nuclear deal and potentially release millions in much-needed funds to the economically starved nation. To fund terrorist proxy groups in neighboring countries.

“Leopards never change places,” Safavi said. “Consistent with the Democratic Party’s policy platform, human rights must be front and center in any policy against the Iranian regime. The only viable and effective strategy to counter Tehran’s brutality and the terrorism it spreads abroad. Strict sanctions to deny the resources with which the regime is sustained by the machinery of repression and war. and expand.”

Critics have also cited assassination attempts against US officials to argue that the Biden administration should deny President Ibrahim Raisi a visa, which would require him to appear before the United Nations General Assembly in September.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Richard Goldberg, a senior adviser at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and a former National Security Council official, told Fox News Digital that “the Biden administration has publicly acknowledged that the regime in Tehran is actively plotting to kill Americans.”

“How can they grant visas to the people in charge of the plot? Denying visas to Raisi and his representatives on national security grounds would be fully consistent with US law and treaty obligations.”

Brooke Singman of Fox News contributed to this report.