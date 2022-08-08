New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Actor Ashton Kutcher recently revealed his bout with an autoimmune condition that affects his hearing, vision and ability to walk.

Access Hollywood obtained footage of the interview from Monday night’s episode of National Geographic’s “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge,” in which the actor talks about a rare autoimmune disorder called vasculitis.

The 44-year-old actor said in the interview, “Two years ago, I had this weird, ultra-rare vasculitis that, it knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out, as Access Hollywood reports, all my balance.

ASHTON KUTCHER Reveals Vasculitis Diagnosis, Says He Can’t Walk, Talk or Hear

Kutcher also said in the interview, “You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone. Until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever see again, I don’t know if I’ll never see’ I hear over and over again, I don’t know if I’ll ever walk again.

The Vasculitis Foundation says “Vasculitis is a general term that refers to inflammation of blood vessels.”

It also states, “It is used to describe a family of about 20 rare diseases characterized by narrowing, weakening or scarring of blood vessels, which restricts blood flow and damages vital organs and tissues.”

This disease affects blood vessels such as arteries, capillaries and veins.

The Center for Vasculitis Care and Research at the Cleveland Clinic states on its website that vasculitis is an autoimmune disease — in which the body mistakenly attacks its own healthy tissue — that contributes to the inflammation of blood vessels.

Currently, researchers believe that this inflammatory response may be triggered by infections, drugs, environmental or genetic factors, allergic reactions, or another disease process.

The disease affects blood vessels such as arteries, capillaries and veins — and symptoms can range from mild to severe and vary from person to person, Cleveland Clinic experts said.

Symptoms also depend on the tissues and organs affected.

According to a media report, the actor said it took him a year to regain his senses.

While some forms of vasculitis get better on their own, others require lifelong medical care, rheumatologists say.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, treatment of the disease depends on the specific type of vasculitis and the areas/organs involved.

Treatment may include the use of corticosteroids – or, in some cases, drugs that suppress the immune system.

Regardless of the severity, early diagnosis and treatment are vital to prevent life-threatening complications, health experts said.

According to a media report, the actor said it took him a year to regain his senses. “I’m lucky to be alive,” Kutcher said in the interview.

Scans of the blood vessels and heart, as well as tissue biopsies, are also performed.

According to Sewland Clinic, common symptoms of the disease include the following list.

Skin rash

Fatigue

Weakness

fever

Joint pains

Abdominal pain

Kidney problems (including dark or bloody urine)

Nerve problems (including numbness, weakness, and pain)

Coughing and/or shortness of breath

Also, other symptoms may occur depending on the area of ​​the body affected by vasculitis.

If a small blood vessel is affected, it can rupture and produce small areas of bleeding in the tissue that appear as small red or purple dots on the skin, Cleveland experts say.

They noted that when a large blood vessel close to the skin’s surface becomes inflamed, a nodule or lump may appear in the skin.

A doctor can diagnose vasculitis based on symptoms, a person’s medical history, physical exam, and laboratory tests. Scans of the blood vessels and heart, as well as tissue biopsies, are also performed, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Kutcher, who shares two children with his wife Mila Kunis – whom he met while filming their hit TV series “That ’70s Show” – spoke about overcoming challenges.

“The minute you start seeing your obstacles as objects made for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to be fun, right?” Kutcher said in a Bear Grylls interview, according to Access Hollywood.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“You start surfing over your problems instead of living under them,” he said.