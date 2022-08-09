New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Aston Kutcher is moving

The 44-year-old actor took to Twitter about the episode of vasculitis he suffered three years ago. The autoimmune disease left Kutcher temporarily unable to walk, hear or see.

“Before there was some rumours/chatter/whatever there was,” he began on Twitter. “Yes, I had a rare episode of vasculitis 3 years ago. (autoimmune flare up) I felt some weakness, vision, balance problems immediately. I’m fully recovered. All good. Moving on.”

He concluded: “See you at the 2022 NY Marathon w/Thorn.”

Ashton Kutcher’s Vasculitis, a Rare Autoimmune Disorder: What Is It?

Kutcher was the first to reveal his health diagnosis In a new episode of National Geographic’s “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge” that aired Monday.

“Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare vasculitis that knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it ruined my balance,” Kutcher revealed in a preview clip for the episode. “It took me a year to build it all back up.”

“You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone,” Kutcher continued. “Until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever see again, I don’t know if I’ll ever hear again, I don’t know if I’ll ever walk again.'”

During the episode, Kutcher appeared Forests of Costa Rica With host Bear Grylls. Grylls commented on Kutcher’s “strong and determined” nature, and the “That ’70s Show” star said he was “lucky to be alive.”

“The minute you start seeing your obstacles as objects made for you, to give you what you need, life starts to be fun, right?” Kutcher said. “You start surfing above your problems instead of living under them.”

Vasculitis is an inflammation Blood vessels. The “rare” autoimmune disease “causes blood vessel walls to thicken, which narrows the passageway through the vessel. If blood flow is restricted, it can cause organ and tissue damage,” according to the Mayo Clinic. .

Kutcher was in good spirits Monday night as he and his wife Mila Kunis attended “Ping Pong 4 Purpose” at Dodger Stadium. Hosted by Rob Lowe, this charity event is an annual event to help raise awareness for Clayton Kershaw’s charity, Kershaw’s Challenge.

According to Company website, The Challenge was founded in 2011 to “serve vulnerable and at-risk children living in Los Angeles, Dallas, Zambia and the Dominican Republic.”