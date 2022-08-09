Ashton Kutcher says he was lucky to survive a rare form of the disease – vasculitis

Enlarge this image switch title Robin L. Marshall/Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher said he was “lucky to be alive” after dealing with a rare form of vasculitis, which involves inflammation of the blood vessels.

Kutcher reveals what he’s been through during an upcoming episode of National Geographic. Escape with Bear Grylls: a challenge. An exclusive clip shared about the episode Access to Hollywood on Monday.

“Two years ago I had this strange, very rare form of vasculitis that left me blind, deaf, off balance,” Kutcher tells Grylls.

Kutcher says it took him about a year to recover from this condition.

“You don’t really appreciate him until he’s gone. Until you say, “I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to see again, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to listen again, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to walk again,” says he.

Kutcher considered this issue further on Monday, revealing on Twitter that the episode was three years old. He said he has fully recovered and is ready to move on, and plans to run the New York TCS Marathon in November to support his anti-trafficking campaign. non-profit Thorn.

What is vasculitis?

Vasculitis is an autoimmune disease, that is, the result of an attack by the body from its own immune system. There are several types of vasculitis, and while it’s not clear which one affected Kutcher, all forms involve swelling of the walls of the blood vessels and can lead to a variety of conditions.

Common symptoms include fever, weight loss, loss of appetite, fatigue, rash, and pain. National Institutes of Health.

Other symptoms or problems may be related to where in the body the vasculitis occurs and how serious the condition is. In severe cases, organ damage and aneurysms can occur.

What causes vasculitis?

It is not completely known what causes vasculitis. The disease can affect people of all ages, although some types are more common among different groups. Family history should also be considered for some types of vasculitis.

Some medicines may put people at higher risk, including hydralazine, levamisole, and propylthiouracil. Smoking and illicit drug use, including cocaine, can also increase your risk of developing vasculitis.

People with other autoimmune diseases, including lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and scleroderma, can also develop vasculitis. Other health conditions that can cause vasculitis include hepatitis B or C and lymphoma.

How is vasculitis treated?

Treatment for vasculitis depends on the severity of the case, but the NIH notes that the symptoms of mild cases can sometimes be relieved with over-the-counter medications. More serious cases often require prescription drugs. to regulate the immune system, reduce swelling, or improve blood flow.

“If you have been diagnosed with vasculitis, medications can help improve your symptoms and help you avoid flare-ups and complications. If vasculitis is treatable, it can go into remission, a period of time when the disease is not active.” according to the NIH.