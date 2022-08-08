New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Aston Kutcher He revealed that he could no longer walk, hear or speak after being diagnosed with vasculitis two years ago.

Kutcher opened up about the disease in a preview for his appearance on “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge.”

“Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare vasculitis that knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out my balance,” Kutcher explained in the interview.

“You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone,” the actor added. “Until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever see again, I don’t know if I’ll ever hear again, I don’t know if I’ll ever walk again.'”

IndyCar Driver Takes Ashton Kutcher For A 140 MPH Thrill Ride And Doesn't Know Who He Is

Vasculitis is inflammation Blood vessels. The “rare” autoimmune disease “causes blood vessel walls to thicken, which narrows the passageway through the vessel. If blood flow is restricted, it can cause organ and tissue damage,” according to the Mayo Clinic. .

Kutcher admitted that he was “lucky to be alive” and noted that the diagnosis gave him perspective on life.

“The minute you start seeing your obstacles as objects made for you, to give you what you need, life starts to be fun, right?” He told Bear Grylls. “You start surfing above your problems instead of living under them.”

Kutcher has faced health scares in the past. Steve Jobs is getting ready to play “Jobs” in the picture The actor was diagnosed with pancreatitis twice after drinking too much carrot juice.

“I am studying [Steve Jobs’s] Eating habits and his behaviors and he is said to drink a lot of carrot juice. So I started drinking carrot juice non-stop throughout the day,” Kutcher said in a 2019 episode of “Hot Ones.”

“Two weeks before we were going to start shooting, all of a sudden I got a pain in my back. And at night it got worse and worse. I ended up in the hospital on the maximum dose of Dilaudid because my pancreas, crazy.”

Mila Kunis is Kutcher’s wife The latter appeared on the show and claimed that the actor downplayed his experience.

“He’s downplaying it,” the “Bad Moms” actress said. “He’s so dumb. He, too, only ate grapes at one point.”

Kunis continued: “It’s so stupid. We ended up in the hospital twice with pancreatitis. So, reality check, yeah. It’s really dumb.”