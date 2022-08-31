Ashton Kutcher lost 12 pounds training for a marathon

(CNN) Ashton Kutcher is training For the upcoming 2022 TCS New York City Marathon and has lost weight in the process.

Spoke to Kuchar entertainment tonight, He has lost about 12 pounds in preparation for the Nov. 6 race.

“The biggest change physically is the transfer of muscle mass from the upper body to the lower body,” he continued. [Mila Kunis] Very reassuring.”

therefore for what As he races, Kutcher said, “My underlying ‘why’ comes down to leaving a better life than what I was given. My daily motivators are my children and family.”

He is leaning on those close to him as he prepares for the marathon. “Surrounding yourself with a support system makes the hard things a lot easier. Setting a pace that you can sustain is not something you have to work as hard as you should,” Kutcher said.

