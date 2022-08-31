type here...
Entertainment Ashton Kutcher lost 12 pounds training for a marathon
Entertainment

Ashton Kutcher lost 12 pounds training for a marathon

By printveela editor

-

5
0
- Advertisment -

(CNN)Ashton Kutcher is training For the upcoming 2022 TCS New York City Marathon and has lost weight in the process.

Spoke to Kuchar entertainment tonight, He has lost about 12 pounds in preparation for the Nov. 6 race.
“The biggest change physically is the transfer of muscle mass from the upper body to the lower body,” he continued. [Mila Kunis] Very reassuring.”
    therefore for what As he races, Kutcher said, “My underlying ‘why’ comes down to leaving a better life than what I was given. My daily motivators are my children and family.”
      He is leaning on those close to him as he prepares for the marathon. “Surrounding yourself with a support system makes the hard things a lot easier. Setting a pace that you can sustain is not something you have to work as hard as you should,” Kutcher said.
      Read on
      He will be raising money and awareness for Thorn, a group that creates technology to protect children from online sexual abuse.
        “The marathon is a great opportunity that we’ve been doing with Thorne for over a decade,” he said. “An opportunity to show the people who are working so hard to make our vision a reality, that I am with them and ready to go to the last mile.”
          “Every move we make is about creating scalable results that help kids live a life where they can just be kids,” Kutcher added.

          Previous articleSan Francisco businesses threaten a tax strike if the homeless are not removed
          Next articleRadio stations shut down Arcade Fire music after frontman’s sexual harassment allegations

          Latest news

          US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

          Ohio Doorbell Shooting: Woman Says Ex-boyfriend’s Father Killed ‘Alone’ After Moving to California, Drugged

          off Video Ohio homeowner kills girl's ex-boyfriend James Rail, 22, tried to...
          Read more
          Politicsprintveela editor - 0

          School choice advocate calls out Charlie Crist on education policy flip: ‘He thinks we’re forgetful’

          closer Video DeSantis Opponent Charlie Crist Says Biden Was 'Honest' By Calling...
          Read more
          Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

          Simon Cowell reveals secret to being top judge, jokes ‘I have no talent’

          closer Video The 'America's Got Talent' judge joked 'no talent' while...
          Read more
          Sportsprintveela editor - 0

          Ex-college football star quarterbacks spar on Twitter ahead of key game

          closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
          Read more
          - Advertisement -
          Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

          Roland Mesnier, the White House pastry chef for five presidents, has died at 78

          closer Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines on August 31st Here are...
          Read more
          Healthprintveela editor - 0

          A new study suggests that steroids may alter brain structure

          closer Video A new study suggests that too much screen time in...
          Read more

          Must read

          - Advertisement -

          You might also likeRELATED
          Recommended to you

          Editor Picks

          Must Read

          Hot Topics

          About Us

          Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

          Contact us: contact@printveela.com

          Follow Us

          © Copyright - Printveela News